Google Maps Gets a Long-Overdue Feature, You've Probably Had It for a While

We've known for a while that Google was working on glanceable directions in Google Maps – after all, the company announced this feature in early 2023 – but without any official update, many people believed the idea was dead.
However, glanceable directions are more alive than ever, and as discovered recently, they are now available for everybody on Android and iPhone.
Google quietly released this feature for all users earlier this year, and considering the company didn't publish a new announcement, you've probably had glanceable directions on your device for quite some time without knowing about it.
Glanceable directions are integrated into Google Maps but disabled by default. You can find the feature and enable the toggle in Google Maps > Settings > Navigation settings.
The feature has a simple yet important purpose for people who use Google Maps for navigation. Glanceable directions support two scenarios.
First, they provide next-turn information on the lock screen, so you don't have to unlock your smartphone when navigation is enabled. If you use Google Maps and lock the smartphone, the glanceable directions still offer turn-by-turn guidance on the lock screen, allowing you to follow the route in a less distracting manner.
Second, glanceable directions are available on the route overview screen before you tap the Start button to begin navigation. You can start driving once you pick a destination, with Google Maps following you on the map and using glanceable directions to guide you to the configured address. Glanceable directions update the ETA as you drive, walk, or bike (the feature supports all navigation modes except public transportation).
Google is also working on other Google Maps improvements for mobile devices and infotainment screens. One of the biggest new features landing on Android Auto is the support for saving the parking location without unlocking the smartphone.
The feature has been available for several years on Android, allowing Google Maps to automatically remember the parking location when navigation ends. However, the same functionality is now making its way to Android Auto, helping users save the parking location when it's different from the navigation address. Google Maps can continue running on the phone, offering walking directions from the parking location to the address. The same feature helps users walk back to the car.
Google is also working around the clock on expanding Immersive View for routes. With this feature, Google Maps offers a multi-dimensional route preview before beginning navigation, using street-level imagery, aerial shots, traffic estimates, and weather conditions to create a realistic simulation of your route. The feature allows drivers to get familiar with their next journey, providing them with realistic details of every turn, including buildings, trees, intersections, and the expected traffic conditions as they drive to the destination. Immersive View for routes is already available in limited regions.
Google quietly released this feature for all users earlier this year, and considering the company didn't publish a new announcement, you've probably had glanceable directions on your device for quite some time without knowing about it.
Glanceable directions are integrated into Google Maps but disabled by default. You can find the feature and enable the toggle in Google Maps > Settings > Navigation settings.
The feature has a simple yet important purpose for people who use Google Maps for navigation. Glanceable directions support two scenarios.
First, they provide next-turn information on the lock screen, so you don't have to unlock your smartphone when navigation is enabled. If you use Google Maps and lock the smartphone, the glanceable directions still offer turn-by-turn guidance on the lock screen, allowing you to follow the route in a less distracting manner.
Second, glanceable directions are available on the route overview screen before you tap the Start button to begin navigation. You can start driving once you pick a destination, with Google Maps following you on the map and using glanceable directions to guide you to the configured address. Glanceable directions update the ETA as you drive, walk, or bike (the feature supports all navigation modes except public transportation).
Google is also working on other Google Maps improvements for mobile devices and infotainment screens. One of the biggest new features landing on Android Auto is the support for saving the parking location without unlocking the smartphone.
The feature has been available for several years on Android, allowing Google Maps to automatically remember the parking location when navigation ends. However, the same functionality is now making its way to Android Auto, helping users save the parking location when it's different from the navigation address. Google Maps can continue running on the phone, offering walking directions from the parking location to the address. The same feature helps users walk back to the car.
Google is also working around the clock on expanding Immersive View for routes. With this feature, Google Maps offers a multi-dimensional route preview before beginning navigation, using street-level imagery, aerial shots, traffic estimates, and weather conditions to create a realistic simulation of your route. The feature allows drivers to get familiar with their next journey, providing them with realistic details of every turn, including buildings, trees, intersections, and the expected traffic conditions as they drive to the destination. Immersive View for routes is already available in limited regions.