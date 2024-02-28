What If the Alfa Romeo Milano Never Happened, and the Tiny MiTo Came Back Instead?

Stellantis just kicked off the final teaser proceeds for the arrival of the all-new Dodge Charger muscle car, set to arrive in lieu of the discontinued Challenger with a return to the traditional two-door fastback coupe form factor.
It will arrive on the all-new STLA Large platform, most likely first as a Charger Daytona with EV oomph, but the rumor mill also says it will face off with the ICE-powered 2024 Ford Mustang via 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six turbo options. However, some people are not interested in Stellantis' American proceeds because all they see is always Italian.
No worries, the first Fiat 500e was produced for North America recently, and the premium folks over at Alfa Romeo are set to bring to life alongside the Giulia sedan, Stelvio CUV, and the Tonale compact crossover SUV plus the 33 Stradale flagship, yet another model on April 10.
Dubbed the Alfa Romeo Milano, this will be an all-new subcompact crossover SUV set to act as the direct replacement of the Type 955 MiTo three-door supermini as well as the spiritual heir to the larger Giulietta. In fact, it's just Alfa's ritzier version of the new Fiat 600, Jeep Avenger, Opel Mokka, or Peugeot 2008. As such, maybe not everyone is happy that Alfa is ditching the sporty hatchback realm.
Some might even want to act and take matters into their own hands, or rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as we are dealing with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. More precisely, Tommaso D'Amico is present on YouTube and other social media venues under the alias tda_automotive and loves everything Italian if equipped with two or four wheels and a spare. As such, he recently showed us cool stuff like an Alfa Romeo Vulcano pickup truck, Lancia's Thema GTS revival, or the return of the Fiat 124 Spider for a new lease of digital life.
Now he's back swinging yet another conceptual Alfa Romeo – the second-generation MiTo. This time around, it has five doors and contemporary design elements like a full-width rear LED taillight cluster plus the author's signature styling at the front. The sporty elements are also present – the five-shot 'revolver' wheels are dressed in glossy black, and behind them sits a set of blue brake calipers with white Alfa Romeo script.
Moving inside, this concept brings a nostalgic style into the 21st century with three round dials for the instrument cluster, all of which are digital screens. Also, the big and wide central touchscreen sits way high up on the dashboard, and below are round dials and touch buttons reminiscent of the 1990s. However, the gear selector lever is clearly from a modern automatic transmission, also revealing along with the dual exhaust setup that this Alfa MiTo wants to remain ICE-powered for as long as possible. Cool, or not?
No worries, the first Fiat 500e was produced for North America recently, and the premium folks over at Alfa Romeo are set to bring to life alongside the Giulia sedan, Stelvio CUV, and the Tonale compact crossover SUV plus the 33 Stradale flagship, yet another model on April 10.
Dubbed the Alfa Romeo Milano, this will be an all-new subcompact crossover SUV set to act as the direct replacement of the Type 955 MiTo three-door supermini as well as the spiritual heir to the larger Giulietta. In fact, it's just Alfa's ritzier version of the new Fiat 600, Jeep Avenger, Opel Mokka, or Peugeot 2008. As such, maybe not everyone is happy that Alfa is ditching the sporty hatchback realm.
Some might even want to act and take matters into their own hands, or rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as we are dealing with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. More precisely, Tommaso D'Amico is present on YouTube and other social media venues under the alias tda_automotive and loves everything Italian if equipped with two or four wheels and a spare. As such, he recently showed us cool stuff like an Alfa Romeo Vulcano pickup truck, Lancia's Thema GTS revival, or the return of the Fiat 124 Spider for a new lease of digital life.
Now he's back swinging yet another conceptual Alfa Romeo – the second-generation MiTo. This time around, it has five doors and contemporary design elements like a full-width rear LED taillight cluster plus the author's signature styling at the front. The sporty elements are also present – the five-shot 'revolver' wheels are dressed in glossy black, and behind them sits a set of blue brake calipers with white Alfa Romeo script.
Moving inside, this concept brings a nostalgic style into the 21st century with three round dials for the instrument cluster, all of which are digital screens. Also, the big and wide central touchscreen sits way high up on the dashboard, and below are round dials and touch buttons reminiscent of the 1990s. However, the gear selector lever is clearly from a modern automatic transmission, also revealing along with the dual exhaust setup that this Alfa MiTo wants to remain ICE-powered for as long as possible. Cool, or not?