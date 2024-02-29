Virtual Bugatti Type 35 'Siecle' Reinvents the Legendary Racer for the 21st Century

Bugatti recently announced that its bespoke Sur Mesure division finished another unique gem – the Chiron Super Sport 'Hommage T50S,' an all-black hypercar dedicated to the racing heritage at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.
That iconic motorsport pedigree began with the Type 50S in 1931, six years before the first Bugatti victory at the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1937 with the Type 57G Tank. Of course, with Bugatti established in 1909, the racing trials and tribulations began a little earlier. As such, the company is preparing for an important milestone this year – celebrating 100 years since the birth of the Bugatti Type 35 race car design.
If you think the Type 50S and Type 57G tank are iconic and legendary, respectively, the Type 35 makes them pale compared to its factory works and private team career spanning a little over half a decade, between 1924 and 1930. During that period, Bugatti took the Grand Prix World Championship in 1926, won the Targa Florio five times consecutively, and at the height of its performance, the Type 35 averaged 14 race wins per week!
Its phenomenal figures include 351 races and setting 47 records across two years of racing and the Bugatti Type 35 is credited with more than 1,000 race wins during its lifetime. Naturally, Bugatti might seek to celebrate the century milestone with not just an ode or two to Type 35 but also perhaps with the Veyron and Chiron successor. If not, there's another solution.
Albeit, this time around, it is coming from across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators where Dejan Hristov, a Skopje, North Macedonia-based freelance virtual automotive artist, has recently imagined a new take on an old-school race car. His thoughts were simple – "I also wanted to do my part in honoring the legendary (Type 35) model," the author told us.
As such, meet the reinvented Bugatti Type 35 'Siecle' (meaning century), "a concept of a lightweight and extremely sporty car with an eight-cylinder engine. The design and technology would be modern but inspired by the original car." Obviously, with half the cylinders of the W16 engine, this modern revival wouldn't make 1,479 like the Chiron, let alone 1,578 horsepower like a Chiron Super Sport. Still, it would probably be more than enough to make anyone frightened when not wearing a racing helmet, given the open cockpit nature of the prototype.
Plus, it would easily stand out in any BAC Mono crowd or at an Ariel Atom party with the multitude of ritzy shades envisioned by the pixel master. For example, our favorite is the classic one with maroon leather inside and a dual-tone dark glossy blue with smoked gold for the outside. But that is just us – feel free to choose a different shade and let us know about it in the comments section.
