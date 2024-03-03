GMC Hummer EV SUV Brings a Touch of Digital Bling, Could Star in a Rap Video

Can you believe it's been well over two years since General Motors put the GMC Hummer EV into production? The model hit the assembly line at the Michigan factory in November 2021, featuring a lot of goodies and utilizing a famous nameplate.
GM has certainly nailed the looks part, as it resembles its iconic forefathers, albeit on a different scale. The pickup measures over 216 inches (5.5+ meters) in length, and the SUV is almost 197 inches long (4,999 mm).
The carmaker offers it in several configurations. The SUV is available in the 2X, 3X, and 3X Omega Edition trim levels. All feature the 800-volt tech with charging of up to 300 kW, and pricing starts at $98,845, $106,945, and $130,300, respectively. The Pickup variant comes in the same grades and is priced identically for the 2X and 3X, whereas the 3X Omega Edition is $10,000 pricier.
Besides the design, the automotive giant can be proud of the Hummer EV's performance, too. It takes just three seconds to push to 60 miles per hour (97 kph) in the range-topping form, and it has a jaw-dropping amount of thrust. The spec sheet reveals 11,500 pound-foot (15,592 Nm) available via the right pedal and over 1,000 horsepower combined. Thus, despite being a family-oriented high-rider, it can put multiple supercars in their corners.
But what about the new GMC Hummer EV? Well, it is not exactly a favorite among the most famous tuners, regardless of whether we're talking about the SUV or the Pickup. Nevertheless, one could still find a few aftermarket components by surfing the World Wide Web, and one of the most common modifications revolves around the wheels, as countless sets are available for it.
This was the path chosen by the pictured GMC Hummer EV SUV, too. Well, pictured may be too big a word to describe it, as rendered would suit it better. This vehicle exists in Fantasy Land, as it is part of Kelsonik's virtual portfolio. The pixel manipulator started out with a standard version, giving it two new hues, as well as much bigger alloys with a lot of concavity, and has brought the entire body closer to the asphalt.
Albeit minor, the digital changes are significant, so long as you are into flashy rides, and we think the new Hummer EV deserves an even brasher approach. That way, it might finally get the attention of rappers.
Do you know how the older Hummers used to star in all kinds of music videos? Most of them were visited by the tuning fairy, tapping into their blingy side with multiple shiny accents on the outside, large wheels, and reupholstered cockpits. Some even featured aftermarket body kits, and a small percentage had a neck-snapping amount of power.
