Tiny Brisa Proves That Perfect Comfort and Style Can Be Affordable

Step inside a lovely tiny home that looks and feels much more expensive than it is. In addition to the generous interior volume and fresh, contemporary style, the Tiny Brisa also boasts the guaranteed craftsmanship quality of an established builder that has expanded to the US from South America.
Even without any statistics, it's fair to say that the single-loft configuration is one of the most popular tiny house layouts around the world. It's the perfect choice for couples, retiring folks, elderly parents or teenagers who need their private dwelling on the owner's property, or modern vacation rentals that are easy to maintain and affordable. It's one of the most flexible configurations and one that keeps total costs as low as possible without sacrificing quality and comfort. In fact, when we think of the quintessential tiny home, many of us picture precisely this layout.
The beautiful Tiny Brisa makes the most of this popular layout. Size-wise, it leans on the smaller side, with no more than 24 feet (7.3 meters) length-wise and a total floor space of 245 square feet (22.7 square meters). It's enough to include a decent-sized loft bedroom, a separate bathroom on the ground floor, and an open-plan setup with a lounge, a galley-style kitchen, and a breakfast bar.
This is one of the most compact and affordable models offered by Casarella Tiny Dream Builders, a company that started doing business in the US just four years ago, in 2020. Still, it's by no means a beginner in the world of tiny home construction. In fact, Casarella is proud to be the first tiny home builder in Argentina. It started as a traditional house builder specializing in steel frame turnkey dwellings. This was back in 2009 when Nestor launched his business in Buenos Aires.
The Tiny Brisa offers all the qualities of a comfy home in an affordable package. It looks welcoming and friendly even from the outside – not too flashy or quirky, but not plain either. Despite its small footprint, the Tiny Brisa feels spacious and clutter-free. The modern layout means there's a special focus on the indoor/outdoor flow, as well as an informal yet chic interior style. The lounge takes up one end of the house, and it's the first thing you see when you step inside.
Huge windows enable panoramic views and flood the entire ground floor with natural light. Since this is a compact dwelling, there are no strict demarcations for each living area. Instead, a natural sense of flow connects the lounge area with the kitchen and the dining area without any space restrictions. This also creates more flexibility, allowing owners to switch things up and play around with different styles and functions. For instance, the breakfast bar could double as a home office, and the lounge could be turned into a fancier socializing area for guests.
The bathroom also comes with a conventional toilet, a shower cabin, and a vanity as standard features. Above it, an open-style loft acts as the master bedroom, accessible via a fixed ladder. Big windows flanking the bed are part of the Tiny Brisa's standard design, while an open-work protection wall can be added for an extra cost. The ladder can also be replaced by a staircase with hidden storage as a custom feature.
In fact, you'll probably notice that the only downside of this modern layout is the limited storage. There are no staircases with built-in storage, sofas with storage underneath, or overhead cupboards in the kitchen. Still, Tiny Brisa wasn't designed as a family home, which means that storage wasn't a priority. This is an affordable yet comfortable option for one or two people at most. Even so, Tiny Brisa shows exquisite attention to detail, reflected in each design detail and every appliance (including air conditioning).
The beautiful Tiny Brisa makes the most of this popular layout. Size-wise, it leans on the smaller side, with no more than 24 feet (7.3 meters) length-wise and a total floor space of 245 square feet (22.7 square meters). It's enough to include a decent-sized loft bedroom, a separate bathroom on the ground floor, and an open-plan setup with a lounge, a galley-style kitchen, and a breakfast bar.
This is one of the most compact and affordable models offered by Casarella Tiny Dream Builders, a company that started doing business in the US just four years ago, in 2020. Still, it's by no means a beginner in the world of tiny home construction. In fact, Casarella is proud to be the first tiny home builder in Argentina. It started as a traditional house builder specializing in steel frame turnkey dwellings. This was back in 2009 when Nestor launched his business in Buenos Aires.
Together with Gonzalo and Victoria, Nestor kept an eye on the growing tiny living phenomenon, and when it was the right time, they switched to building homes on wheels, becoming pioneers in their home country. Two years after this change of direction, they opened an American branch. Their current factory, located in Kissimmee, Florida, isn't limited to homes on wheels but includes other projects as well, all based on the group's steel frame expertise.
The Tiny Brisa offers all the qualities of a comfy home in an affordable package. It looks welcoming and friendly even from the outside – not too flashy or quirky, but not plain either. Despite its small footprint, the Tiny Brisa feels spacious and clutter-free. The modern layout means there's a special focus on the indoor/outdoor flow, as well as an informal yet chic interior style. The lounge takes up one end of the house, and it's the first thing you see when you step inside.
Huge windows enable panoramic views and flood the entire ground floor with natural light. Since this is a compact dwelling, there are no strict demarcations for each living area. Instead, a natural sense of flow connects the lounge area with the kitchen and the dining area without any space restrictions. This also creates more flexibility, allowing owners to switch things up and play around with different styles and functions. For instance, the breakfast bar could double as a home office, and the lounge could be turned into a fancier socializing area for guests.
The dining area is designed as an extension of the kitchen countertop, which creates a smooth sense of balance and continuity. Plus, it's a smart way to maximize spaciousness. This entire area may be small, but it boasts huge windows that connect it to the outdoors. The kitchen itself is also perfectly equipped, which is one of the key aspects of a modern tiny home. In addition to the two-burner cooktop and fridge, the kitchen comes with a dedicated compartment for a washer/dryer unit under the countertop.
The bathroom also comes with a conventional toilet, a shower cabin, and a vanity as standard features. Above it, an open-style loft acts as the master bedroom, accessible via a fixed ladder. Big windows flanking the bed are part of the Tiny Brisa's standard design, while an open-work protection wall can be added for an extra cost. The ladder can also be replaced by a staircase with hidden storage as a custom feature.
In fact, you'll probably notice that the only downside of this modern layout is the limited storage. There are no staircases with built-in storage, sofas with storage underneath, or overhead cupboards in the kitchen. Still, Tiny Brisa wasn't designed as a family home, which means that storage wasn't a priority. This is an affordable yet comfortable option for one or two people at most. Even so, Tiny Brisa shows exquisite attention to detail, reflected in each design detail and every appliance (including air conditioning).
Plus, behind the eye-catching interior style, this compact tiny boasts a sturdy structure based on a steel frame, with high-quality exterior siding, vinyl flooring, and complete insulation throughout. Pricing starts at just $55,000, and this is not even the most affordable option at Casarella. Those who want to save more money can opt for the single-level version of Tiny Brisa, which costs only $45,000.