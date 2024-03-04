This Is Malbuck, a Houseboat That Puts a Fancy Spin on Living on the Water

Admittedly, downsizing is all about restricting the entire footprint of your home down to the bare minimum without losing all convenience and comfort. But downsizing can also be luxurious, and that's precisely what we're looking at here.
Downsizing isn't conditioned by a certain type of downsized home. As long as it's a smaller version of the previous home, it can be anything from an oversize tiny home to a super-fancy fifth-wheeler or a prefab home, a hut in the woods, or a narrowboat. Houseboats, in general, have seen a boost in popularity in recent years, fueled by the rising costs of living and the desire to live a more mobile lifestyle.
In countries with large bodies of water, like the UK, the more popular houseboats are narrowboats, converted barges, or widebeams, all of them specced for permanent residency. Living on the water has countless advantages over living on terra firma, from smaller monthly bills to the invaluable ability to undock and float away to the next destination at will. There's also the novelty factor, which, we assume, is a great conversation starter.
And then, there's the luxurious feel of some of these floating homes. The Malbuck is a good example in this sense: a family home with the styling of hotel accommodation, with all the creature comforts and plenty of space for socializing. That last part is not something you expect to hear of a home on a boat, but it's definitely the case here.
Power comes from an 80 hp Vetus engine that sits in the engine room under the stern deck, with walkaround space for easy access for repairs and maintenance. The wheelhouse is also here, opposite a large dinner table with a cushy seating arrangement – just the place to be hosting dinner parties, either with the weather protection on or under the open sky.
The interior features a reverse layout, with the sleeping spaces aft. Entry is done immediately into the kitchen (galley, if you will), which features two large blocks integrating every appliance and feature you could possibly need, and maybe even some you don't. The CDA oven and grill, and the cooktop run on gas, but the freezer, fridge, and in-built washer and dryer run on electricity either from the grid or the 5-battery bank onboard.
The adjacent lounge is yet another excellent example of the kind of space available onboard this floating home. It features a cozy L-shaped couch and a separate dining table with seats, a Webasto diesel stove, a 12-bottle wine rack, and an entertainment center, and you still get plenty of room left to move around freely. As styled in the video tour below, this space resembles more what you'd find in a winter log cabin than on a floating home, and that speaks volumes for how cozy and big this room is.
The bedrooms are located aft, separated by a bathroom with a large shower cubicle, two toilets (a macerating one and a backup cassette one), and a sink with vanity. The guest bedroom has a double bed on gas struts, with storage underneath, while the main bedroom features a king-size bed, a vanity, and an integrated wardrobe, as well as access to the aft rear deck area.
This houseboat also comes with a 600-liter (158.5-gallon) stainless steel water tank, a battery bank and 3kW inverter, and pre-wiring for solar, so it can be upgraded or extended autonomy.
The reason Malbuck popped up on our radar is because it's been listed for sale, with an asking of £159,950, which is approximately $203,000 at the current exchange rate.
The best thing about the boost in popularity of mobile homes is that there is a little (or big) something for everyone out there.
Malbuck is a widebeam built by Aintree Boats and converted into a home by Nottingham Boat Co. in 2018. It's 65 feet long and 12 feet wide (19.8 meters by 3.6 meters), so it offers plenty of space inside to include three lounge areas, a full-size kitchen with everything you need, two bedrooms, and a full bathroom. Whereas other instances of downsizing show compromise solutions to make the most of every inch of space, none of those is apparent here because space is not an issue.
Finishes are premium: stone for the countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, Karnean flooring with plush rugs, and solid wood.
Smaller than the lounge at the bow, this space is also covered for protection against the elements but features only two bench seats facing each other. It's like the private terrace attached to the master suite on a yacht: a very private nook to enjoy a steaming cup of coffee or tea in the morning.
That's a lot of money, but it's also a lot of house if you compare it to other downsized mobile home options available. For example, a park model gooseneck tiny home, which is the largest and fanciest option of a tiny home but still offers only half the footprint of the Malbuck, can sell for anything between $150,000 and $200,000+ with everything included.
