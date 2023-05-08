This Stunning Collingwood Wide-Beam Houseboat Looks Like a Fashionable City Apartment

The trend toward tiny living and minimalism has reached new heights in the last few years, with the recent pandemic giving it a huge boost. People are flocking to tiny dwellings for very diverse reasons, from reducing their carbon print to escaping financial debt, but it’s obvious that many have discovered they resonate with the principles of tiny living.
Due to this increased desire to live a simpler yet more adventurous and spontaneous life, what was initially thought to be a fad has almost turned into a social movement, where people are consciously choosing to downsize the space they live in and trade material belongings for experiences.
Tiny abodes come in many shapes and sizes, and today we are going to look at a gorgeous houseboat that has allowed its owners to leave the day-to-day rat race behind and be the captains of their own destinies. It is a stunning wide-beam Collingwood boat called Vivere that Hayley and Richard, the owners, bought in 2021 after spending a vacation on a narrowboat and falling in love with the sense of calm and peace being on the water brought them.
The prospect of being able to go wherever they wanted to and take their home with them was also a strong motivation behind their decision to live in a houseboat. However, they found a narrowboat a little bit restrictive for their needs and decided a wide-beam boat suited them better given the extra width it provides.
Most people assume that a houseboat is ideal as a vacation property, so they only see it as a fun, exciting way to temporarily experience a different way of life, but Hayley and Richard embraced it as a permanent residence, and they seem to thoroughly enjoy it.
Vivere turned out to be exactly what they were looking for. The widebeam boat measures 60 feet (18.3 meters) long and 12.5 feet (3.8 meters) wide and boasts sleek finishes and an overall modern design that makes it look just like a fashionable city apartment.
The boat’s exterior is painted a light gray and features a black pram hood that completely encloses the deck area and prevents the ingress of water and debris.
Once you step inside, the only things that remind you that you are in a floating house are the portholes and the curvature of the ceiling. Otherwise, the interior gives off the same vibe as a luxurious tiny house and includes all the amenities the couple needs for a simple yet comfortable life on the water. The beauty of it all is that they wake up to a different view from the window every morning while still enjoying the comfort of home.
In terms of appliances, the galley is kitted out with everything one would expect to find in a city apartment kitchen, including a fridge, a separate freezer, a massive gas range with five hobs on the cooktop, and a double oven, a microwave, coffee maker, and even a dishwasher machine. The washer/dryer machine is also hidden away inside a cabinet underneath the breakfast bar.
Next up is a stunning lounging area with an L-shaped sofa that turns into a bed for two and also has some storage space. A blue velvet armchair and a small coffee table were also added in this area, so there is plenty of seating space if guests come over, while a smart TV and soundbar take care of entertaining them. The wall next to the sofa is completely covered in storage units and shelving, and the highlight in this area is the dual-fuel fireplace that adds a tinge of coziness to the living room.
A narrow hallway leads toward the back of the boat where you will find the bathroom and bedroom. The bathroom is quite big and has tons of storage for household textiles, like towels and linen. It is fitted with a big shower, his and her sinks, a toilet, and even a towel warmer.
All the rooms in this houseboat get plenty of natural light from the myriad of windows and potholes, and the walls are painted in light tones to open the space. And in terms of decor, they say fun, miscellaneous items make a house a home, and there are plenty of those inside this floating abode.
Hayley and Richard’s houseboat living adventure started on May 1, 2021, and since then, they have been cruising along the River Thames in England and have seen plenty of inspirational places. They plan to set off on a new adventure on the Kennet and Avon canal and say this is a lifestyle where the stress and worries of everyday life fade away.
Though they initially wanted a boat with a few upgrades compared to the standard offer, they ended up purchasing a show model as they didn’t want to wait for another year for their floating house to be built.
As you descend the few steps to enter the boat, you’ll find a control panel on the wall with a thermostat for the heating and various controls for water, fuel, and electricity. Entering the houseboat, you will step directly into the kitchen, or better said, the galley, which has quite a few cabinets and drawers and plenty of counter space for cooking. There is also a generous breakfast bar with two stools that can be used as a dining space, a working station, and even additional cooking space if needed.
