All-New Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe Loses Camo in CGI Land, Has a Four-Piston Motor

The Affalterbach sub-brand, aka Mercedes' performance division, is busy developing several models. The 2024 GLC 63 Coupe may look similar to its predecessor but will be new inside and out, under the hood and beneath the skin.
Don't let the evolutionary looks trick you; it will be better in most aspects. We would've said all instead of most, but don't forget it won't feature a V8 anymore. Like its low-slung sibling, the new C 63, the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe, and its SUV (crossover) sibling will go down the electrified path with a small four-banger.
It's the same assembly, a 2.0-liter unit with forced induction, assisted by an electric motor mounted at the rear and fed by a 6.1 kWh battery. In the C 63, it develops 670 brake horsepower, or 680 metric horses/500 kilowatts, with the torque rated at 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm) combined. The range-topping GLC 63 Coupe will be slightly slower than the sedan, which needs 3.4 seconds to push to 62 mph (100 kph) from rest. The top speed will probably be identical at 174 mph (280 kph). Mind you, that's the general assumption anyway, as the company has yet to step forward and announce the juicy details.
It will get a beefed-up styling to differentiate itself from the lesser versions, with the usual big front and rear bumpers. The AMG-signature Panamericana grille will be another design trait that will draw a line between it and the Benz models, alongside big air vents up front, and quad exhaust tips at the rear, because each cylinder of the engine needs to have its own tailpipe, apparently. The chassis will be enhanced, and it will get bigger brakes behind the AMG-exclusive wheels. Last but not least, AMG and 63 logos will further tell those looking at it that it's a more special vehicle than the run-of-the-mill GLC Coupes.
Inside, the sporty premium compact crossover coupe from the three-pointed star brand will get its own dedicated load screens and submenus in the digital dials and infotainment system. Due to the extra side bolstering, the driver and front passenger won't fall out of the seats during heavy cornering because, despite the crossover-y ground clearance, it will be able to feast on apexes like a (high-riding) champ. Improving the daily commute will be a whole bunch of comfort, tech, and safety systems, and hopefully, the brand will improve the overall build quality over the current GLC 63 Coupe.
When is it due? Probably in the coming months, with the first units arriving at showrooms in selected markets as 2024 models. We will find out in due course if it looks identical or perhaps just similar to the renderings shared by the peeps at Kolesa recently, but we've got to admit that it's a doll dressed in black, isn't it?
