The Future Is Shaped Like the Sphinx 40 Catamaran, a Self-Sufficient Spaceship on Water

Who has never NOT wished to just drop everything and go away, slip off the map, go off the radar, and get away from the stress and the fuss of modern life? If you answered "yes," this one's for you: an electric, completely self-contained catamaran with ocean-going capabilities to help you do just that.
Recent years have reignited people's interest in a much simpler life – not necessarily in the sense of less technologically advanced, but of a more isolated and self-sufficient one. The current worldwide situation is dire enough not to require talk of a potential zombie apocalypse to make anyone wish to be able to get away, either for good or for extended stretches.
The modern nomad knows very well the feeling, as do us at home, thanks to the recent proliferation of various vehicles and mobile homes that make the wish come true. But what if you could go off-grid and off the land at the same time? You just might in 2025 if Sovereign Ships has a say in it.
Sovereign Ships is a young startup founded by Ben Woodason out of a desire to craft a lifestyle that "would maximize personal freedom," he tells one media outlet in a statement. It strives to play into the digital/modern nomad lifestyle, but with a twist: it takes it out on the water. Examples of all kinds of off-grid RVs and mobile homes abound, just like those of electric watercraft that cruise the world's oceans with zero noise and zero pollution.
Catamarans are twin-hulled vessels that offer extra stability and more space than their single-hulled counterparts. While their popularity has boomed lately, they remain less affordable than single hulls, but Woodason is convinced he can make his proposition relatively affordable through the combination of the features mentioned above.
The Sphinx 4.0 has a lightweight hull made of fiberglass composite panels and measures 12.2 meters (40 feet) in total length, with a 6.7-meter (22-foot) beam. The interior living area would be 47.1 square meters (507 square feet), considerably less than the solar area, including the three or four cabins, two bathrooms, and a galley. The main deck would hold a large dining area and a lounge, as well as a 9-square-meter (97 square-foot) garden right at the front.
Described as a "floating, modern-day spaceship," the Sphinx 4.0 will run on electric motors powered by batteries fed by the sun and the wind. You have 67.6 square meters (728 square feet) of solar panels on the roof and a kite, but you could also recharge the batteries on shore, should you take that suggestion and dock to resupply.
With the 20kW pack, the cat would have a range of 42.4 km (26.3 miles) and a max speed of 12.6 kph (7.8 mph), while the 10kW version ensures 67.4 km (41.8 miles) of range and 10 kph (6.2 mph) as top speed. Both are estimations, and they're not even impressive, but it would be enough to slowly cruise the world's oceans if that's your thing.
Sovereign Ships is taking early reservations on the Sphinx catamaran, with an estimated delivery date for 2024. That sounds naively optimistic at best, but we all like to dream about a better, healthier, and more self-sufficient life, right? Again, if you answered "yes," that life is within reach – for 210 oz. (5,953 grams) of gold, not including whatever customization options you have in mind. We didn't say that the dream life would be cheap.
The Sphinx 4.0 is both these things put together. It's an electric catamaran that draws on solar energy and wind for power, but it's also a self-contained unit that offers sleeping, accommodation, and food to all the people onboard. In theory, at least for the time being, the cat could sleep between eight to ten people in spacious cabins. It would also provide them the water to drink and food to eat, and that's what Woodason believes puts his design over any other like it.
Woodason believes this patch would be enough to provide nourishment for all ten people onboard, on the condition they also fish and dock occasionally for resupplies. We reckon all ten people would also have to be very light eaters. The garden is integrated into the lounge area, so it's protected from the elements while offering an escape from the claustrophobic spaces onboard. Think of it as your backyard – in a glass bubble.
To that same end of delivering an ocean-going self-sufficient floating home, Woodason imagines the Sphinx 4.0 with water filtration and desalinization systems onboard and composting toilets to reduce water consumption. "Imagines” is the operative word here because the Sphinx 4.0 only exists in renders for the time being – rather disappointing ones, at that. But the founder tells the same media outlet that the plan is to build a proof of concept unit, which will inform further developments.
