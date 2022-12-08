This Custom Floating House Sports the Most Amazing Rooftop Terrace

Is it a yacht? Is it a waterfront mansion? It’s neither, yet it offers the best of both worlds. Enjoy all the pleasures that water-lovers dream of, without actually hitting the waves, or at least let yourself get inspired by this dreamy house by the river.
The old Mississippi river is full of stories, and the views it offers never get boring. It’s the perfect place for setting up houseboats, and one of them definitely stands out. It’s by no means small, neither rugged or too minimalistic. At 70 feet (21.3 meters) this floating house is as generous as a yacht, not just in terms of accommodation, but also when it comes to fun.
Sitting at the Millennium Marina in East Dubuque, it offers some spectacular views. And what’s the best way to enjoy that? A gorgeous rooftop terrace that seems to mimic a yacht deck. This is the perfect spot to enjoy a drink at the bar or simply chill, making the most of the comfortable outdoor lounge furniture. It’s also covered for protection, but that doesn’t make it accessible in any weather conditions.
It’s rare to find a floating home that can welcome up to 12 guests, in three bedrooms. It even includes two bathrooms. Air conditioning, TV, Wi-Fi, an electric fireplace, board games, and BBQ basics turn this into a modern glamping retreat. The house even comes with gym equipment and a sound system, things that you also find on charter yachts.
You’ll find all the modern basics you need in both the kitchen and the bathrooms, which make this houseboat almost a home in the real sense of the word. When it’s time for fun, take a boat down the river, or try out the kayaks and bikes that are available. There’s even a hammock ready for lazy days, so you can enjoy the best of water fun and camping.
A unique yacht-inspired houseboat by the river, this modern vacation retreat seems to have it all. Luckily, it’s open for guests and can be booked through Airbnb.
