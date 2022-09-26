World’s First Eco-Restorative Floating House SeaPod Unveiled, Prototype Sinks Right After

Accidents can happen at the most unexpected times, and maybe no amount of preparation can prevent them. Add bad timing into the equation, and you have the recipe for potential disaster.
Ocean Builders is a Panama-based developer that’s been in the news since 2019, when it introduced the concept for the so-called world’s first eco-restorative floating house called the SeaPod. The SeaPod is billed as the house of tomorrow, because it’s both eco-friendly and affordable (or will be affordable farther down the line), while also being very stylish, customizable, and offering all the advantages of a floating house, and then some.
We covered the SeaPod extensively in a separate story, so to sum up: it’s a pod that uses more than 1,688 cubic feet of air-filled steel tubes to float 7.5 feet (2.2 meters) above the waves. It offers 833 square feet (73 square meters) of living space divided across three and a half levels, and the submerged part is designed to become an ecosystem for marine life. The interior is customizable, with developers aiming for complete self-sufficiency for the unit at some point in time.
On Thursday, at the Linton Bay Marina in Panama, Ocean Builders unveiled the first full-size prototype of the SeaPod, together with another structure that showed the layout of one of the floors, presumably in order to offer viewers a better appreciation of the available space. It seems that the two were connected underwater.
According to German publication Blick, at the end of the star-studded event, which included an appearance by President Laurentino Cortizo, the entire structure toppled and sunk. Videos on social media show that there were people inside the SeaPod when it started to topple.
Local media covered the unveiling of the prototype, but strangely made no mention of the incident that saw it go under. This could be an intentional slip for whatever purpose, or due to the fact that the incident happened after the public launch. The one thing certain is that it happened: Blick has video of the structure as it topples to the side, and footage that shows the main structure halfway underwater, while people in an inflatable are struggling to keep it afloat. As per the publication, the entire structure went underwater afterwards, despite their efforts.
Ocean Builders is yet to address the incident on any of its official channels. A spokesperson tells Blick that no one was injured and that the incident is under investigation. Not to be Captain Obvious, but even knowing that accidents do happen, it can’t bode well for a floating house to sink at its first public outing.
