Gorgeous, Floating Mega-Mansion Has a Little Something for Everyone

This is described as a John Cooney concept, a floating jewel box because of the expansive glazing used in the construction, and the “jewel of Park Shore.” All are accurate, not exaggerated: the property shines bright like a diamond (as Rihanna puts it) over the surface of the water, and stands out as one of the most unique pieces of real estate. As noted above, it comes with plenty of treats, too.
We’ve looked at car-centric real estate before, and we’ve also discussed several outstanding examples of water-based architecture. This Naples, Florida mega-mansion is neither of these things, but it’s both at the same time. It is also a standout paradise that offers that ever-elusive sense of privacy for the multi-millionaire looking for the perfect vacation spot or secondary family residence.
The home is actually a 10,000-square-foot (929 square-meter) compound made up of the main house and an adjacent building that holds the three-car garage and the guest quarters. It’s this secondary building that brings us right to the point of how it offers a little bit of something for everyone. While that garage isn’t big enough for a true, passionate collector or car enthusiast, it does have potential, if said enthusiast is willing to invest even more and maybe convert the space above into something else.
ideal for entertaining. Since the property is in the exclusive enclave of Venetian Bay, expect docking facilities, too: the listing is offered with docking for several boats of varying sizes.
Of course, the hottest selling point of the property is the fact that it’s been extended over the surface of the water so that, from certain angles, it looks like it’s floating. The lot was originally much smaller but the owner, working with famous architect John Cooney, was able to expand the footprint outward, by means of 90-foot (27.5 meters) pilings that required pouring more than 1,000 tons of concrete.
On top of these pilings are the wraparound overhangs, and they hold two pools (a swimming pool and a jacuzzi), and the customary lounge area, with a large fireplace that adds to the dramatic vibe of the place. The double-height living room opens directly to this part of the house, and in doing so, allows sweeping views out on the water, as well as the impression of total privacy. “Sweeping views” was one of the requirements of the client, so each window looks out to the water, including those from the front of the mansion.
Offering four bedrooms and a total of six bathrooms (four full and two halves), the interior is monochromatic, and very elegant and airy because of it. What keeps it from seeming dull are the occasional splashes of color in turquoises, blues, and bright yellows. The contrast makes the place look homey, but still quite on the fancy side.
the mansion is only two stories high, you get the choice between a floating staircase in concrete and glass or an elevator. All four bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms, fully decked in gorgeous marble and natural stones.
“The architecture creates wonderful open spaces for living and entertaining that are encased in floor-to-ceiling glass,” Michael Lawler of Douglas Elliman said in an interview earlier this year, when the listing went live. “Yet the home still feels private and quiet. This is a hard balance to strike.”
That is a hard balance to strike, and it comes with a price to match: this floating mega-mansion is asking $35 million.
