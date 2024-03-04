2025 Cadillac Escalade Shows Its Unofficial Colors Inside-Out Via Hypothetical Facelift

After an excellent performance in 2023 when - unexpectedly - the CT5 became Cadillac's best-selling model worldwide, the American luxury car company has its work cut out for it in 2024, especially across the novel EV lifestyle's alley. But ICE power remains important, too, especially on the Escalade.
This year, if General Motors doesn't botch the Ultium BEV3 things any further, Cadillac should have an entire roster of sustainable models starting with the new Optiq, passing through the already available Lyriq and Celestiq, and concluding with the three-row family-oriented Vistiq plus the mighty Escalade IQ. The latter is even confirmed with a long-wheelbase version, so there will be no shortage of Escalades out there.
In fact, the rumor mill also believes that alongside the 2025 Escalade IQs, there should be a refreshed ICE-powered model. Indeed, Cadillac introduced the fifth generation Escalade full-size luxury SUV on the same GMT1XX platform as the Chevrolet Tahoe/GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Suburban/GMC Yukon XL siblings back in February 2020, and it might want to celebrate the iteration's fifth anniversary with a refreshed version.
Naturally, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is never far behind the rumor mill's ideas, and because the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have a satellite venue dubbed AutoYa Interior, that's where all the (CGI) Caddy action occurs when discussing the potential facelift of the 2025 Cadillac Escalade.
Sharing the name with the all-electric Escalade IQ but built on different underpinnings, according to the channel's pixel master, the regular 2025 Escalade won't be too far in terms of styling with an unofficial design imagining a lit-up radiator grille and larger LED daylight running lights. It's still going to be easy to identify the IQ and non-electric versions, though, if this unofficial design pans out.
Moving inside, the concept of a large, all-encompassing digital display is taken a couple of notches further as the envisioned 2025 Escalade facelift gets a full-width display treatment with a second touchscreen placed in the middle instead of the real model's HVAC controls. As always, while the channel's host discusses the possibilities for their hypothetical design, the CGI expert is busy with the alternative reel of ritzy colors both for the body and cabin and with a couple of quick comparisons between the current model and their digital vision.
As for technical details, there are none. In fact, take all this with a healthy grain of salt as nothing is official from General Motors just yet – it's been a while since we last saw a prototype undergoing the classic development trials. However, the rumor mill is pretty confident that once Cadillac announces the 2025 Escalade, we will also see the return of fan-favorite models like the Escalade-V and long-wheelbase Escalade ESV.
