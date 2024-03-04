Turbocharged Drag Truck Races Stock Dodge Demon 170, Someone Sure Takes a Beating

Obviously, with the limited-edition Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 being not only the newest kid on the 1/8th and quarter-mile dragstrip block but also one of the last great American V8 muscle cars, everyone wants to take a shot at racing against it.
Some folks immediately jumped at the opportunity to order a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 – part of the seven 'Last Call' special editions that announced the end of the L-bodied Challenger and Charger, as well as the demise of the Hemi V8s. That's because part of them wanted to flip it for profit, part of them wanted to keep it like the crown jewel as a garage queen, and a few even wanted to make sure that Dodge's legacy at the local racetrack gets honored a few more times.
Herman Young and his desire to make the Demonology channel one of the best for Mopar fans led him into the latter category years ago and to the logical acquisition and racing of a Demon 170 nowadays. He received this beautiful blue example not long ago – and less than a month later, he's already in tune with the more disappointing stuff, with a quick dyno comparison against a 2018 Demon that showed Dodge did its homework even better this time around and even a couple of races here and there.
While preparing for April's 'The Big Showdown' (YouTubers vs The World) event taking place on April 13 at Texas Motorplex, he is currently on call at Xtreme Raceway Park for some quick 1/8th-mile races. Obviously, it already seems that everyone is trying to get a piece of his Demon 170 at the track, and he has already raced his friend and mentor's Roush-supercharged Ford F-150 'Lightning Bolt' along with a modified BMW M2 and a thoroughly tuned 'Boosted Betty' drag truck.
The latter two are part of the latest video feature embedded below, and it goes to show that Dodge's Challenger Demon 170 is a force to be reckoned with, even though Young's example still needs to be (further) dialed in. Even so, as far as we can tell, he's currently standing at three to zero wins against the other racers. Interestingly, the young guy's BMW M2 was no challenge whatsoever, but the same cannot be said about the RR Performance and Kraken Motorsports' drag truck, which almost kept up with the Mopar.
Alas, it was close but not close enough for both of them. When converting the 5.87s result to a quarter-mile figure, it turns out the Demon 170 only did a 9.22s pass – which is not precisely Tesla Model S Plaid-beating territory. Perhaps a few more races and a quick setup later, Young and his Mopar will finally dip into the eights – we're pretty sure that everyone wants it there, including the feisty-tuned competition.
