BMW M3 Competition Drag Races BMW M850i xDrive, Somehow Manages To Win

The M850i xDrive is often dismissed as the M8's lesser sibling, but even so, its punchy V8 and incredibly well-calibrated launch control make it a tremendously quick car in a drag race. Pictured on a small runway in Germany, the M850i xDrive is the featured clip needs 3.7 seconds to reach 100 kilometers per hour (97 kilometers per hour) and 11.76 seconds to reach the quarter-mile marker.

