BMW M3 Competition Drag Races BMW M850i xDrive, Somehow Manages To Win

The M850i xDrive is often dismissed as the M8's lesser sibling, but even so, its punchy V8 and incredibly well-calibrated launch control make it a tremendously quick car in a drag race. Pictured on a small runway in Germany, the M850i xDrive is the featured clip needs 3.7 seconds to reach 100 kilometers per hour (97 kilometers per hour) and 11.76 seconds to reach the quarter-mile marker.
Seriously impressive numbers for such a heavy car, but remember that BMW's techiest M3 yet also happens to be rather heavy. More specifically, the M3 Competition tips the scales at 1,765 kilograms (make that 3,891 pounds) compared to 2,008 kilograms (4,427 pounds) for the M850i xDrive.
The D-segment sedan improved on the 8er by the smallest of margins, with Kamal Awsse of KaRace clocking 3.6 and 11.75 seconds, respectively. Be that as it may, the M3 Competition is that little bit harder to launch properly. In a different race, Kamal posted 4.2 and 11.92 seconds compared to 3.9 and 11.92 seconds for the gentleman in the 8 Series.
Based on the CLuster ARchitecture that underpins pretty much every rear-biased model from the German automaker, the M3 Competition and M850i xDrive are very close from a rolling start as well. At the end of the day, however, the M850i xDrive isn't a bonafide M car due to its N63 twin-turbo V8.
The M3 Competition uses an S-series engine derived from the B58. Both the B58 and S58 are hideously underrated by the German automaker. Even the B58-engined Toyota GR Supra 3.0 produces more power and torque than advertised.
The all-new M5 will get the S68 as well. Due later this year as a sedan and as a wagon for MY25, the seventh-generation M5 belts out 700-plus horsepower and weighs over two metric tons due to the onboard charger and the high-voltage battery.
Farther into the future, BMW is expected to debut a brand-new 8 Series in 2026, with series production allegedly scheduled to start in July 2026. However, word on the street is that only the 8 Series Gran Coupe will see another generation. Hearsay suggests an electric sedan based on the Neue Klasse platform rather than the CLuster ARchitecture.
The 3 Series, on the other hand, will get another internal combustion-engined generation on the CLuster ARchitecture in addition to the heavily anticipated Neue Klasse i3. The G50 sedan and G51 wagon could enter production in November 2026, whereas the NA0 sedan and NA1 wagon could spawn the ZA0 M3 and the ZA1 M3 Touring.
BMW has no plans of replacing the B58 and S58 anytime soon, but on the other hand, the N63 and S63 are on their last legs. Despite being a 4.4-liter V8 as well, the S68 is noticeably different from the S63 in many respects. From a casual enthusiast's perspective, the biggest difference would be hybrid assistance for the newcomer. Think mild hybrid in the BMW X7 M60i and plug-in hybrid in the XM.
