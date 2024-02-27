The Raging Dagger Is a Custom Harley Sportster Dressed in a Wealth of Carbon Fiber

The Motor Company’s long-running Sportster nameplate is ubiquitous in the custom motorcycle world, with builders being particularly fond of variants like the Forty-Eight. Over time, we’ve seen such specimens customized by workshops all across the globe in a wide variety of different styles. Nicknamed the Raging Dagger, the bike pictured below was built a few years ago by Rough Crafts over in Taiwan.

16 photos Photo: JL Photography