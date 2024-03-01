Tuned BMW M5 CS Drag Races Tuned BMW M3 Touring, Traction Not Found

As of March 2024, the most powerful series-production BMW is the 738-hp XM Label plug-in hybrid sport utility vehicle. When it comes to purely internal combustion models, the M5 CS is king of the hill. Its twin-turbo V8 pushes out 627 horsepower from a displacement of 4.4 liters.
The matte green-painted M5 CS in the video below is a bit punchier, though. It's a bit louder than stock as well, for it features a set of custom downpipes. The video's uploader says that it produces in the ballpark of 800 horsepower of the metric variety, which converts to 789 mechanical horsepower.
Peak torque should be higher than the 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) advertised by the Bavarian automaker, which – truth be told – is an understatement. The S63 engine in the F90-generation M5 produces more power and torque than BMW says it does. The sandbagging extends to the B58 and M-specific S58 engine, six-cylinder lumps powering the M340i and M3, respectively.
Pictured at the Petrolhead Spring Event in the Netherlands, the M5 CS drags a plethora of cars, including an M3 Touring. Similar to the M5 CS, the D-segment wagon also happens to be tuned. The G81 reportedly makes 700 ps (690 hp). Had it been stock, peak output would've been 510 ps or 503 hp.
The drivers of the M5 CS and M3 Touring raced twice, with the M3 Touring spinning the rears like crazy in the first race. This resulted in a pretty serious gap over the quarter mile. Its driver launched much better in the second race, but even so, the TT I6 of the M3 Touring doesn't hold a candle to the TT V8 of the M5 CS.
Not long now, both will get even quicker. Porsche has been spied testing hybridized prototypes of the Turbo S for the 2025 model year mid-cycle refresh, and hearsay further suggests a new 3.6-liter engine. Over at BMW, the M5 will return in four- and five-door body styles under the G90 and G99 codenames. Both are plug-in hybrids with 700-plus horsepower, and the G99 is coming to America.
Being a plug-in hybrid, the next-gen M5 will obviously weigh a lot. A number that hasn't been confirmed or denied by the Bavarian automaker is 2,435 kilograms, meaning 5,368 pounds. Also unconfirmed, the HV battery sports a net capacity of 18.6 kilowatt hours. By comparison, the XM Label is rated at 25.7 kWh.
Reportedly, the sedan will enter series production at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing in Germany sometime during July 2024. The M5 Touring should follow suit in November 2024.
Despite being seriously fast in the quarter, the mid-sized performance sedan has to settle for second place against the likes of a 991-gen Porsche 911 Turbo S and a 992-gen Porsche 911 Turbo S. The Neunelfer is no joke in a straight line, especially if we're talking about the Turbo S. The 992.1 is capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in a meager 2.6 seconds, whereas the F90 needs 2.9 clicks.
