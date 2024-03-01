A Secret Ford Will Climb the Pikes Peak This Year, but It's Easy To Guess

Ford is not going to sit and watch other carmakers having all the fun at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The brand's CEO hints at the model that will go up the hill this year.
Jim Farley uploaded to former Twitter/current X a photo of a vehicle covered with a tarp and having a rather bizarre silhouette. But that is because aerodynamic elements modify the street-legal version of the vehicle.
And that vehicle will reportedly be a Ford F-150 Lightning. The time has come for the electric pickup truck to take on the insane hill climb. The photo shows the model sporting a massive rear wing, specifically designed to help with the downforce and aerodynamics, where the elevation and low air density have a massive impact on aerodynamics. It is that exact wing that makes the vehicle almost unrecognizable under the tarp.
The heavily modded electric pickup truck will have an ace up sleeve. Towards the top of the mountain, where ICEs struggle for air, the EVs don't need to go the extra mile for it.
There is no information on how much Ford got out of its powertrain. We are probably to find out closer to the event date. This year, The Race to the Clouds is set to take place on June 23, while qualifying starts on June 18. However, we do know that the extreme truck, whatever it will be, will enter the competition bearing Number 150.
The vehicle that Ford is throwing against all the obstacles of the hill climb might be the Econoline Switchgear, which the carmaker tagged as a "groundbreaking electric demonstrator vehicle." It is an F-150 Lightning prototype with Raptor credentials, but it sounds just like what Ford needs in June. The one behind the wheel will most likely be, once again, Romain Dumas, who is already used to breaking records with Ford. Last year, on June 25, he did the International Hill Climb in 8 minutes and 49.682 seconds.
The Ford team members learned their lesson well. Last year, Ford took the SuperVan 4.2 to Pikes Peak to smash the record for the Open Class, which stood since 2019 at 9:24.433 seconds. But the SuperVan covered the 12.4-mile (20-kilometer) run in 8:47.682, setting a new class record.
The van has recently broken three more records at Mount Panorama in Australia. In the hands of pro racing driver and event veteran Romain Dumas, it became the world's quickest closed-wheel vehicle, electric vehicle, and commercial vehicle to take on the 10-mile track. Human and van completed one lap in 8 minutes and 47.682 seconds.
The model is powered by three electric motors, which generate an insane 1,400 horsepower (1,419 metric horsepower).
Last year, @Ford set a new record climbing Pikes Peak with the SuperVan 4.2. This year, we're heading back to the mountain with a new and very special @FordPerformance EV demonstrator. Race Number 150. More to come! #F150Lightning pic.twitter.com/IiSB1zzLSs— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) March 1, 2024