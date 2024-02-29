BMW R nineT Autobahn Streak Is an Imposing Presence Dressed in Cafe Racer Bits

Samuel Kao’s professional background revolves around automotive design, but he traded this field for motorcycle customization back in 2010. That’s when JSK Moto Co. was established in La Puente, California, putting the founder’s lifelong passion for motorcycling at the forefront of his daily work. Nowadays, Samuel leads an entire team of bike-modding artisans at JSK and customer orders never stop pouring in.
Like many other builders out there, these guys are quite fond of the R nineT platform from BMW Motorrad. Their first nineT-based undertaking (aka the Chocolate Slider) was featured on autoevolution some time ago, boasting scrambler looks and custom charm in abundance. JSK’s second take on the R nineT happened almost three years after their first, and that’s precisely what we’re here to talk about today.
Having built a scrambler before, Samuel and his crew felt inclined to go with cafe racer styling this time around. The guys have been aching to revisit BMW’s modern boxer ever since they’ve wrapped things up with the Chocolate Slider, but a packed schedule prevented them from doing so for quite some time. Once the opportunity presented itself, the JSK squad began working on what would become the Autobahn Streak right away.
While taking the R nineT apart, they did away with the stock bodywork in its entirety, and items like the wheels, exhaust, and rear shock absorber followed suit. Then, the custom wizardry began with the fabrication of a new attire. First things first, JSK Moto’s specialists built a cafe-style front fairing that merges with the fuel tank cover to form a single unit. Their material of choice was fiberglass due to its highly malleable nature.
At the front, the fairing encircles an angel eye LED headlight taken from a BMW car, with a custom aluminum vent placed in between them. There is a carbon fiber fender from DK Design placed lower down, while the pointy aluminum tail section out back came courtesy of Three Harmony Production. As for the stunning leather seat located up top, it is a tailor-made item upholstered by a regular JSK collaborator.
Beringer brake and clutch master cylinders are also present, along with a pair of bar-end turn signals from Motogadget’s inventory. The bike’s ergonomic package is finished off with ENLiNT rearsets, which flank an H2 Plus piggyback shock absorber supplied by Gears Racing. In the unsprung sector, we find forged alloy wheels from Roland Sands Design (RSD), with grippy Dunlop Sportmax Q3 rubber hugging their rims.
In addition, Roland Sands also provided the floating brake discs fitted at the front, while the rear master cylinder is a now a premium PSR part. Aside from the CFRP front fender we’ve mentioned earlier, DK Design supplied a pair of mesh-covered air intakes for the engine, as well. They’re appropriately complemented by a two-into-one Akrapovic exhaust system at the other end of the combustion cycle.
An RCE Power lithium-ion battery is now part of the motorcycle’s electronic package, neatly tucked behind the louvred side panels. For the paint job, JSK Moto got in touch with Jeffrey Chang of Air Runner Custom Paint to ensure the best possible result. All the upper bodywork was enveloped in a shiny coat of silver paint, accompanied by some very tasteful highlights on the front fairing.
We are, of course, talking about those yellow, red, and black stripes, gracefully forming the German flag to underline the bike’s heritage. Once Jeffrey finished doing his thing, the Autobahn Streak was officially complete and ready to hit the road. JSK’s earlier, scrambled take on the R nineT was undeniably superb, but the cafe racer we’ve just looked at is no less impressive.
Our favorite thing about it has to be the one-piece fairing and tank cover, followed closely by the LED headlight assembly and custom leather saddle. Even though the project was completed around six years ago at this point, it’s still one of the coolest BMW R nineT cafe racers in existence! The folks at JSK Moto Co. have proven their worth to the bike-modding community many times before, though, so we’re not surprised to see them go to town once again.
You’ll notice finned side covers a bit lower down on the flanks, and a swingarm-mounted license plate bracket can be spotted at six o’clock. It bears a full suite of LED lighting goodies and a tiny fender, with the latter making things look a little beefier in that area. On the other hand, the Autobahn Streak’s cockpit is occupied by CNC-machined triple clamps and Driven clip-on handlebars.
To prevent the boxer-twin engine’s internal workings from getting too toasty, Samuel and his accomplices installed an Earl’s Performance oil cooler. They otherwise left the 1,170cc powerplant unchanged on the inside, because the 109 ponies it makes in stock form are more than adequate. Externally, the mill features a new breast plate and stylish valve covers from RSD.
