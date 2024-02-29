Ford Recalls Maverick Hybrid Pickup Truck Due to Instrument Panel Cluster Software Issue

Available with either a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine or a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated I4 hybrid setup, the Maverick is America's most affordable new truck and favorite small truck. Starting at $23,815 for the 2024 model year, the unibody truck sold 94,058 units last year in the United States.
The hybrid option accounted for 52,361 deliveries, making it more popular than the F-150 PowerBoost. However, the Ford Motor Company has recently identified an issue affecting the Maverick Hybrid. Trucks produced for the 2022 and 2023 model years from February 2021 through October 2023 feature an instrument panel cluster that may not illuminate the gauges or telltales at startup, meaning that said vehicles go against FMVSS 101 and FMVSS 102.
An instrument cluster that fails to display critical safety information as required by the aforementioned standards obviously increases the risk of a crash. Ford has recalled 62,813 examples of the compact-sized truck. It appears that the root cause of the recall condition is the corruption of the internal memory registers. The corruption occurs during rapid CAN signal transitions from the instrument cluster panel's sleep to aware settings.
The report attached below lists two part numbers for the instrument panel cluster. The primary difference between them is MPH/KPH for one cluster and MPH exclusively for the other. The speedo goes all the way up to 140 miles per hour and 220 kilometers per hour, respectively. Still, Ford electronically limits the compact pickup to 110 mph (177 kph).
The Ford Motor Company became aware of the instrument panel issue back in October 2023. The Hermosillo Plant Vehicle Team identified the condition during a routine analysis of warranty claims. A stop ship was approved on October 10.
Owners will be notified by first-class mail between March 18 and March 22. There will be no charge for the software update. Owners can also determine whether their Maverick Hybrid vehicles are recalled or not by entering the VIN on the Ford's website.
Because the Maverick is produced in Mexico exclusively, the vehicle identification number starts with 3. In addition to the Maverick, the Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly Plant also produces the Bronco Sport. Both are underpinned by the Escape's platform, which FoMoCo refers to as the C2.
Available in three grades, the 2024 Ford Maverick comes standard with the 2.0-liter turbo rather than the 2.5-liter hybrid. The opposite applied to the 2023 and 2022 model years. As ever, the hybrid remains a FWD-only affair. At the moment of reporting, the Maverick Hybrid starts at $25,315.
Through January 24, the automaker identified 165 warranty claims in the US market. Ford Motor Company worked together with instrument cluster panel supplier Continental Automotive Guadalajara to understand what caused the recall condition. Turns out it's the software, which is why dealers have been instructed to update the instrument cluster panel software to remedy the problem.
