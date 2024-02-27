New Hot Wheels Release Is a Great Mix of Off\-Road, Rally, and Tuner Cars

Tomorrow, I will visit several toy stores for new Hot Wheels cars. I haven't been lucky with my hunting sessions in a while now. And I noticed several new Car Culture items have been popping up nationwide. Speaking of which, the new 2-packs are on their way, too.
The most recent Car Culture 2-Pack set was fantastic. It featured two Bugattis (the Veyron just moved to Premium), two '90s Nissans, and two Subarus. At that point, I had already seen the list with the upcoming models, although some releases are still in the dark. Sadly, Mix 1 for 2024 doesn't feature any new castings. But with three themes, even the pickiest collectors will have something to look forward to.
'87 Ford Sierra Cosworth & '93 Ford Escort RS Cosworth
Ford Rally is the topic for the first 2-pack in Mix 1. Both the castings here are relatively new to the Hot Wheels line-up. Ryu Asada designed the '87 Ford Sierra Cosworth, which debuted as a Retro Racers collectible in the Mainline series. Mattel revealed two somewhat similar iterations in 2022 and then increased the stakes for 2023.
Four additional Sierras included the Kroger-exclusive variation in yellow and the Metalflake Silver model that almost felt like a ZAMAC. But Ford fans eagerly awaited a Premium one, and it came with the Car Culture: Canyon Warriors set. A white paint job with blue stripes and gold Real Riders 10-Spoke wheels were just what the doctor ordered, and it could have been the set's highlight if not for the Mercedes-Benz 500 E. The newest, 2-pack iteration features a red finish and six-spoke wheels.
But the most exciting thing about it is the Shell theme. I only remember three Hot Wheels cars with Shell liveries in the past few years: the '78 Dodge Li'l Red Express Pickup from Pop Culture: Vintage Oil, the Porsche 962, and its Sakura Sprinter companion from Team Transport. There's no doubt about it: this item is one of the best ones in the new mix.
As for the '93 Ford Escort RS Cosworth, this is the same old story. Mattel often uses existing variations of specific castings with the 2-Pack sets. But seeing the same Escort RS Cosworth for the second time is pretty good: this collectible just showed up last year, so this is our second chance to buy one at retail price.
'04 Mazda Mazdaspeed Miata & Mazda RX7 FC Pandem
Now, onto the 2-Pack, which I looked forward to the most. I'm always happy to add another tiny FC to my diecast collection. And I hoped that Mattel would switch things up with this new one. But that didn't happen. It's the same variation that showed up in Ronin Run in 2022.
At least we can hunt for the red Japanese Car Culture Themed Multipack iteration, although that's not a Premium model. At least Miata enthusiasts will be happy about their prize. Mark Jones designed the '04 Mazda Mazdaspeed Miata, and it debuted in the 2023 Boulevard series.
It reminded me how close I came to buying a second-generation MX-5. And it looked perfect in Classic Red Metallic with those Mini Real Riders 5-Spoke Modern rims.
The new iteration takes things to the next level with the Mini Classic 4-Spoke RR wheels and the red interior details. I don't usually feel this way about black diecast cars, but this is one of the best collectibles Mattel has released all year. And it's my favorite Miata casting of them all.
'05 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado & Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Tourer
After the Ford Rally Pack and the Mazda Street one, it's time to move away from public roads and again to the wilderness. There's something satisfying about driving where few men or women have before. You can always end up stuck, with a flat tire, or far away from civilization. But overcoming those hurdles is excellent.
You need the proper skills and vehicle to conquer that environment; both machines seem capable. Mark Jones designed both castings, and the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Tourer came first. It's a Premium-exclusive model, and we have only seen two variations. The 2021 DC Comics release paid tribute to Wonder Woman and had Super Treasure Hunt vibes with the Gold on Gold finish. The second iteration was a Car Culture model by its simple design: a combination of Metalflake Olive Green, a black hood, and black Real Riders Steelies.
The third livery is highly suggestive: with trees on both sides of the van, this thing belongs in the forest. That's the perfect backdrop for a photo session once you get your hands on it. Building one of these in the real world is a costly undertaking. We can enjoy the dream by working with the 1/64th-scale model. As for the 2005 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, it's just as rare an appearance. It started with a bang last year, as Mattel tried to lure more customers in by making it a Chase model.
I enjoyed the regular model more, and I have mixed feelings about the latest iteration. The RR Beadlock 10-Spoke wheels are the highlight, but the car is too clean for its role. It could have undergone a "muddy" redesign, as seen in other series. But perhaps I'm nitpicking here. Some online stores have opened pre-orders for these six items. If you don't like that option, you can always try looking for them in a store near you. Remember that the second option will take more time and effort.