Is It Wrong We've Fallen for This Tuned Mercedes-AMG E 53?

We've always said premium and luxury rides must stay humble and as far away from aftermarket add-ons as possible. However, if done right, the tuning part could turn heads for the right reasons, and if you don't believe us, take a look at the pictured Mercedes-AMG E 53.
Part of the previous generation E-Class, this Mercedes-AMG E 53 recently paid a visit to Roadshow International, gaining quite a few extras that some may call naughty for what is still a business sedan and a healthy power boost that was a well-deserved upgrade if you ask us.
The add-ons comprise the usual side skirts, a new apron, and a slightly chunkier trunk lid spoiler. The Panamericana grille came from the factory with the model's mid-cycle refresh, and we can also see that it has a few red touches here and there, contrasting the white wrap and the occasional black trim. The window tint, smoked lighting units, and new 22-inch wheels contribute to the boosted look.
You may be unable to tell, but it also sits closer to the asphalt. Not by much, though, as the lowering kit has shaved 15 mm (0.6 in) from the ground clearance. This automatically improves the stance and the cornering prowess, albeit not by much, and at the expense of some comfort. The tuner also mentions a custom exhaust system and an ECU tune, which have made it more powerful.
Roadshow International says that it boasts 95 horsepower more compared to its stock self, and we reckon those are brake horsepower (96 ps/71 kW). Thus, you are looking at 524 horses (531 ps/396 kW). The extra oomph has reportedly shaved around one second from the car's 0-62 mph (0 to 100 kph) sprint, as it can now do it in 3.5 seconds. As for the top speed, you are looking at 150 mph (241 kph), as per the social media post embedded below.
Unless you are familiar with the three-pointed star brand's flashy mood lighting in its latest models, you might be tempted to think it's an aftermarket feature. But it's not, as it came like that from the factory. This car has a black interior that combines leather and suede, with a few red accents like the piping on the seats and the contrast stitching, alongside some carbon details.
Were you hoping to buy this tuned Mercedes-AMG E 53? Well, we have some bad news for you, as it has already been sold. Nevertheless, we reckon Roadshow International will do something similar (if not identical) to your very own vehicle, regardless of the make and model, and there are also numerous other tuners out there capable of pulling off such a job, too. The question is, do you dig the new spec?
