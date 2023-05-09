New Mercedes-AMG 53 Spied in Sedan and Estate Flavors, Some Say It's the New Range-Topper

A circulating rumor claims that Mercedes-AMG will ditch the E 63 for the new generation, with the E 53 being the new top-of-the-line grade. That may seem logical from an emissions perspective until you remember that the latest C 63 went for an electrified four-pot instead of a bi-turbo V8 like its predecessor.
That said, we don't believe they will drop the E 63 moniker for good. If anything, it would make more sense to let go of the E 53 nameplate, as the 63 is still a good enough cash cow to milk even in the electric era.
That said, let's move on to the reason behind this story, which revolves around a fresh batch of spy shots revealing the all-new Mercedes-AMG E 53 testing at the Nurburgring. Our spies managed to snap both body styles of the car, the Sedan and Estate, doing their thing between the apexes and looking like good rivals to the likes of the Audi S5 and BMW M550i.
You can quickly tell they're AMGs due to the typical grilles with vertical slats and the signature quad-exhaust pipes at the rear. Compared to the E-Class, the upcoming E 53 will sport bigger bumpers with more aggressive styling, fatter side skirts, and a multi-fin diffuser. The re-tuned chassis will shave a few millimeters from the ground clearance, and the beefier brakes, partially visible from behind the large alloys in these scoops, will allow them to stop quicker.
Contradicting reports speak of different powertrains. The most logical approach would be a de-tuned version of the electrified four-banger powering the smaller C 63, where it develops a combined 670 bhp and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm) of torque. Others claim it might feature an electrified six-cylinder unit, making just over 500 horsepower. Whatever it gets, it will be more potent than its predecessor, which enjoys 429 hp and 384 lb-tt (520 Nm), dealing with the naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in four and a half seconds.
Rumor has it that the upcoming E 63 (if it does indeed happen) will be powered by a straight-six, with 3.0 liters in displacement and an electric motor. It might boast a total of 884 pound-feet (1,200 Nm) of torque and just over 700 horses. The old one has a 603-horsepower 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 allowing it to hit 62 mph in 3.4 seconds and, when fitted with the AMG Driver's Pack, a top speed of over 186 mph (300 kph).
The all-new Mercedes-AMG E 53 will probably debut in a few weeks or months, and it should apply for a US visa in the four-door body style only, as the wagon will likely be reserved for the other side of the pond.
