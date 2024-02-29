Ford Invites Bronco Owners To Watch the Total Solar Eclipse, but There's a Catch

Ford invites Bronco and Bronco Sport owners to sign up for a camp where they can watch the total solar eclipse on April 8 just outside Austin, Texas. Ford will debut a Bronco Raptor specially for the event. But there is a catch.
Each of the participants in the special Bronco Off-Roadeo event will have to pay $1,995. The price includes two nights of camping for up to four people and five meals. Hotel rooms are virtually sold out, Ford says.
Sixty guided Bronco Off-Roadeo trail drive slots are available to campers on a first-come, first-served basis for an extra $595 on top of the almost $2,000. The route takes the Bronco owners near the center point for the best viewing as the eclipse passes over Texas. The USA Today writes that the Texas Hill Country, where Bronco Off-Roadeo is located, is one of the best geographic locations in the United States to see the eclipse.
It should be visible within a 115-mile wide band stretching from central Mexico to far-eastern Canada and should last around 4 minutes and 13 seconds.
They will have the chance to see the total solar eclipse that will take place on April 8, but there is a catch. In the announcement referring to the camp, the participants are informed that the solar eclipse that they pay to see might not even be visible.
But Ford offers a sort of consolation prize. Participants will get to see the new Bronco Raptor Blackout Package right after the total solar eclipse.
We can expect darkened elements and some special equipment to highlight the exclusivity of the package. The Bronco Raptor is powered by the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, which generates 418 horsepower (424 metric horsepower) and 440 pound-feet (595 Newton meters) of torque. The range-topping version can do 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in little over 6 seconds and reach a top speed of 128 mph (206 kph).
There is no info about the price of the package just yet, but it will come on top of the Bronco Raptor’s MSRP of $92,575.
Those interested in the experience – both camping and watching the eclipse – must either make a two-night camping reservation or a day-of pass to watch the total solar eclipse.
Ford informs customers that they need to bring their own Bronco and their own camping equipment, shelter, and sleeping accommodations because they are not getting anything on the house on the two nights spent there.
A waiting list will be set up for those who do not get a slot for the day-of watch at the Bronco Off-Roadeo if the event is sold out. Those who want to give up the experience must know that they can only get a full refund of their two-night camping or day-of reservation up to two weeks before the eclipse.
