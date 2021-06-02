Ford Bronco Owners Get Access to the First Off-Roadeo School in Texas on June 28

Summer is here, and the new Ford Bronco is already the most talked-about off-roader of the year, so what better time for the Blue Oval to open the first-in-four Off-Roadeo school, with the goal of teaching owners how to properly enjoy the mechanical wonder?
That’s right, Bronco owners and order-holders, this one is for you exclusively: you can now reserve your spot for a day and a half of crash courses on “hardcore desert running, rock crawling and trail riding” from Ford’s own people, in Horseshoe Bay, Texas, in the vicinity of Austin.
That’s the place where, on June 28, Ford will open its first Off-Roadeo school, a 50-mile (80 km) trail designed with help from the likes of Vaughn Gittin Jr. or Loren Healy with a single goal in mind: to show people just how capable the Bronco is, and teach them how to use it properly.
The carmaker says each experience will start with a 90-minute hands-on tutorial highlighting systems like the Trail Control and Terrain Management System with G.O.A.T. Modes, and then move to actually enjoy the vehicles out in the open.
For the duration of the rides, owners will get a chance to experience other Ford Bronco wonders as well, such as stabilizer bar-disconnect, One-Pedal Drive, or the Trail Turn Assist. Recovery techniques and tips on how to equip and use gear like recovery straps, winches and hi-lift jacks also come with the package.
The school is only open to owners (Bronco Sport Badlands and First Edition) and order holders (all of them) of the SUV. To register, all one has to do is hit this link and follow the steps described there.
The Texas location is just the first in four planned for opening this year. Others will follow in Mt. Potosi, Nevada, Moab, Utah, and somewhere in the country's Northeast region.
That’s the place where, on June 28, Ford will open its first Off-Roadeo school, a 50-mile (80 km) trail designed with help from the likes of Vaughn Gittin Jr. or Loren Healy with a single goal in mind: to show people just how capable the Bronco is, and teach them how to use it properly.
The carmaker says each experience will start with a 90-minute hands-on tutorial highlighting systems like the Trail Control and Terrain Management System with G.O.A.T. Modes, and then move to actually enjoy the vehicles out in the open.
For the duration of the rides, owners will get a chance to experience other Ford Bronco wonders as well, such as stabilizer bar-disconnect, One-Pedal Drive, or the Trail Turn Assist. Recovery techniques and tips on how to equip and use gear like recovery straps, winches and hi-lift jacks also come with the package.
The school is only open to owners (Bronco Sport Badlands and First Edition) and order holders (all of them) of the SUV. To register, all one has to do is hit this link and follow the steps described there.
The Texas location is just the first in four planned for opening this year. Others will follow in Mt. Potosi, Nevada, Moab, Utah, and somewhere in the country's Northeast region.