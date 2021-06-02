Take a Closer Look at the 2022 BMW i4 M50 and Decide If It Deserves M Badges

The Bavarian carmaker has recently taken the wraps off the sportier version of the i4, which has become the first all-electric M model. Fans of the brand have mixed feelings about it, arguing that it doesn’t really deserve the iconic badges, so let’s examine the EV, and decide if that’s the case.
Some of us may not like it, but the era when combustion engines reigned supreme is over. That means that even our beloved high-performance cars are now becoming fully electric.
Among the traditional German manufacturers, Porsche was the first to launch one in the shape of the record breaking Taycan. Audi borrowed the tech from its VW Group sibling, giving birth to the e-tron GT, and now, BMW unveiled the first M-branded EV, the i4 M50. Exterior and Interior Design
4 Series Gran Coupe. It employs the carmaker’s latest design language centered around those controversial kidney grilles but apart from that, there’s nothing spectacular to talk about. Compared to the standard and arguably dull i4, the M50 looks a bit more aggressive thanks to the redesigned bumpers inspired by those of the new M3 and M4.
Inside, the similarities continue. The gorgeous driver-oriented cabin from the aforementioned models is nearly identical, except for the huge curved screen that’s grouped into a 12.3-inch information display and a 14.9-inch infotainment zone. Powertrain and Performance
all-wheel-drive capabilities. It’s not the most innovative electric powertrain that the industry has to offer, but it’s enough for an output of 544 hp and 586 lb-ft (795 Nm) of torque. That’s more than the 2021 M3 and M4 can deliver, even in Competition guise (503 hp).
However, these figures will only be achievable for about 10 seconds using the Sport Boost function, which is a kind of electric NOS. Sure, the EV will undoubtedly be heavier, but it’s still powerful enough to accelerate form 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.9 seconds, only one-tenth of a second slower than the ICE-powered Competition models. Suspension, Steering, and Brakes
Like all M cars, the variable sport steering is also standard. The car’s increased track width for both axles and negative camber for the front wheels should result in better high-speed grip and sharper cornering.
BMW hasn’t released details about the brakes, but we can expect bigger rotors than the standard i4. The carmaker has reassured us that the braking system will deliver “outstanding stopping power and reliable pedal feel,” not to mention the ability to regenerate energy at up to 195kW. Battery Pack, Driving Range, and Charging
kWh that provides a range of up to 317 miles (510 km) in the WLTP cycle. That’s more than enough for a sporty EV, even if we consider that this cycle is usually 10% more optimistic compared to real-world values.
According to BMW, the charging unit is compatible with 200 kW DC fast-charging stations, so the range can be increased by as much as 87 miles (140 km) within 10 minutes. It’s still going to take more time to fully recharge the M50 than it would to refuel an M3 or M4, but that’s a compromise that potential EV owners must be willing to make. The Conclusion
Enthusiasts have to understand that this isn’t the EV that will replace traditional ICE-powered models but merely an addition to the lineup, one that ticks all the boxes of a performance M car.
In essence, M-branded vehicles have always been high-performance variants of normal BMWs, and the i4 M50 is no exception. It’s more powerful than its tamed i4 eDrive40 sibling, offering many other upgrades that should also improve the way it handles. Taking all that into consideration, it undoubtedly deserves its M badges, at least in my opinion.
It will be available in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2022, with a starting MSRP of $65,900 (excluding $995 destination), making it $4,000 more affordable than a base M3.
