The BMW M3 and M4’s Drift Analyzer: A Seemingly Useless Tool Gearheads Will Love

This month marks the highly anticipated market launch of BMW’s latest M3 and M4 models. As we prepare to get our hands on them, let’s take a look at one of the most outlandish features these cars can be equipped with, the M Drift Analyzer.
The art of drifting (the voluntary one, that is) was born in Japan in the 1970s, and one of the catalysts for its current global success is the video game industry, where the technique was made popular by series such as the Gran Turismo or Need for Speed.
Regardless of the title, all past and current racing games that feature drifting have a similar scoring system to the real competitions and usually feature a counter that rates each drift based on length, duration, and slip angle.
Apparently, BMW M engineers and designers have been playing a lot of racing games because the new M3 and M4 come with the M Drift Analyzer, a video-game feature for your real-life drifting sessions.
Surprisingly similar to what you find in racing games, this feature will analyze your drifts based on distance, time, and angle, rating each one with up to five stars. All the information is displayed on the central infotainment screen, and drift sessions can be stored, compared, and analyzed further when the track day is over.
The tool uses data generated by the heavily enhanced traction control system, which BMW states is six to ten times faster than the previous version.
Many argue that it’s a pointless feature, but why on Earth would you buy an M-badged high-performance vehicle and not attempt to drift the heck out of it? Especially if it’s an RWD version.
It surely won’t be used by those who buy one of these cars just for bragging rights, but I see true gearheads with an unlimited tire budget not only using it but also getting competitive with it.
Both the M Drift Analyzer and the much-improved traction control system are part of the new M Drive Professional package, which also includes the M Laptimer.
This is another track-focused tool that provides drivers with important lap-time information on both the optional head-up display and the instrument cluster. It can be synced to an available app for those who want to analyze the data further after each track outing.
AWD and powered by the mighty S58 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six, the latest generation M3 and M4 will land in dealerships this month.
Although both models feature those controversial front grilles, they come with a host of improvements that make them some of the most highly anticipated high-performance models of the year.
As always, for those looking for an even more track-oriented weapon, BMW supplies a wide range of M Performance parts.
AWD and powered by the mighty S58 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six, the latest generation M3 and M4 will land in dealerships this month.
Although both models feature those controversial front grilles, they come with a host of improvements that make them some of the most highly anticipated high-performance models of the year.
As always, for those looking for an even more track-oriented weapon, BMW supplies a wide range of M Performance parts.