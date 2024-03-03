2026 BMW M5 CS Imagined, Targets Businessmen With Racing in Their Blood

It's not only BMW that has several new models in the making but also its performance-oriented M Division. One of the vehicles that's bound to launch soon is the all-new M5, in both Sedan and Touring (station wagon) guises.
We've seen both testing on multiple occasions, and, for the most part, we know what to expect from a looks perspective: new larger bumpers, beefier side skirts, exclusive wheels, and the M logos, joined by a four-pipe exhaust system, a retuned chassis, uprated brakes, and way more power compared to the standard 5 Series.
In the latter department, we've heard all kinds of rumors. Some said it might boast over 800 horsepower from its electrified powertrain, whereas others believe it will be less punchy. One report claims it will enjoy a combined 718 hp (728 ps/536 kW) and 760 pound-foot (1,030 Nm) of torque produced by its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 and electric motor shared with the XM.
If that's correct, then it will sit between the base XM and the Label Red, with the former being good for 644 hp (653 ps/480 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), and the latter enjoying 738 hp (749 ps/551 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). You see, while the XM utilizes a 25.7 kWh battery pack, the upcoming M5 is understood to feature an 18.6 kWh unit, so it will be interesting to find out its EV range.
Nevertheless, we're willing to bet our bottom dollar that BMW's M Division is also prepping an even punchier version of the upcoming M5. After all, its predecessor was also available in the M5 CS configuration, packing 626 hp (635 ps/467 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) from its twin-turbo V8. That's a bit more than the previous M5 Competition, and the CS took 2.9s to 60 mph (97 kph).
A brand-new M5 CS might just dare to take on the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, and we hope it will have in excess of 800 horsepower to play with. It should feature yellow LED DRLs, and a slightly beefier appearance compared to the regular M5, as well as additional mechanical upgrades. We believe it might be due as a 2026 model, and it has already fallen victim to the rendering world, where several digital artists have imagined it, including a.c.g_design on Instagram.
In the latter department, we've heard all kinds of rumors. Some said it might boast over 800 horsepower from its electrified powertrain, whereas others believe it will be less punchy. One report claims it will enjoy a combined 718 hp (728 ps/536 kW) and 760 pound-foot (1,030 Nm) of torque produced by its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 and electric motor shared with the XM.
If that's correct, then it will sit between the base XM and the Label Red, with the former being good for 644 hp (653 ps/480 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), and the latter enjoying 738 hp (749 ps/551 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). You see, while the XM utilizes a 25.7 kWh battery pack, the upcoming M5 is understood to feature an 18.6 kWh unit, so it will be interesting to find out its EV range.
This alleged output and thrust would not allow it to teach the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance a lesson. The Affalterbach brand's similarly-sized model uses an electrified twin-turbo 4.0L V8, which kicks out a combined 831 hp (843 ps/620 kW) and over 1,033 lb-ft (1,400 Nm) of torque. It takes 2.9 seconds to 62 mph (100 kph) and a maximum speed of 196 mph (216 kph).
Nevertheless, we're willing to bet our bottom dollar that BMW's M Division is also prepping an even punchier version of the upcoming M5. After all, its predecessor was also available in the M5 CS configuration, packing 626 hp (635 ps/467 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) from its twin-turbo V8. That's a bit more than the previous M5 Competition, and the CS took 2.9s to 60 mph (97 kph).
A brand-new M5 CS might just dare to take on the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, and we hope it will have in excess of 800 horsepower to play with. It should feature yellow LED DRLs, and a slightly beefier appearance compared to the regular M5, as well as additional mechanical upgrades. We believe it might be due as a 2026 model, and it has already fallen victim to the rendering world, where several digital artists have imagined it, including a.c.g_design on Instagram.