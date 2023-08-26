Supposed 2025 BMW M5 Leak Shows It Needing Larger Exhaust Tips

Someone snatched a photo of what seems to be the upcoming 2025 BMW M5, and we're here to show it to you! This alleged leak gives us a clue of what to expect when the vehicle is officially introduced. Here's the gist of it.
We informed our readers around one year ago that BMW would reportedly put the M badge and solely one number after it on the next-generation 5 Series Touring. However, the return of the more practical yet just as fun M5 wasn't the only thing we shared with you. There was a strong indication that the performance wagon would come stateside. That was revealed by a source who wasn't wrong in disclosing the Bavarian automaker's moves up until that point.
Sometime later, BMW confirmed it was working on the G99 M5 Touring. The vehicle is allegedly going to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain. But unlike Mercedes-AMG's new C- and E-Class, the new M5s won't include a downsized powerplant. Yes, the S68 V8 isn't going anywhere. It'll be under the hood of the brand-new version of this iconic vehicle boasting an electrified architecture. We expect a somewhat similar setup to the one in the 738-hp BMW XM.
The federalized variant of this machine is poised to make us forget that SUVs like the X5 M exist. But, more importantly, it'll make North American gearheads feel vindicated. The M3 Touring not coming to the US left many wondering if they should go with an X3 M or an RS6 Avant. Yes, Audi has joined BMW in not allowing Americans to buy a lighter, slightly smaller, and more practical than its sedan sister RS4 Avant.
But until the wagon is allowed to drop the camo and reveal itself to curious and eagerly awaiting fans of BMW's high-performance division, let's focus on the latest leak surrounding the sedan version.
The rear of the 2025 BMW M5 has been leaked on various social media platforms. The single photo shows a design eerily similar to what the automaker debuted with the all-new M2. We're seeing an angular design, large surfaces cut like they were prepared for a geometry project, and what some netizens call slimmed-down Toyota Avalon taillights.
This vehicle also has some serious hips, which makes us happy. The new M5 won't lose its muscular yet svelte appearance.
The angular design may prove divisive for a while, just like it happened with the beaver teeth grille that came with the G80 M3 and G82 M4. Beforehand, fans and prospective buyers were complaining that the F30 340i and the F80 M3 looked too similar to set them apart easily. BMW addressed that complaint with a completely overhauled look for the current generation M units.
However, the dramatic design change of the kidney grille was initially met with resistance and criticism. Later, most deniers began admitting that the design started to "grow on them."
As such, we'd recommend not to dwell on the Avalon comments.
But the enlarged two-piece design diffuser is where things look a bit out of place. The polycarbonate or carbon fiber surfaces make the exhaust tips look confusingly small from this angle. That quadrant almost feels like an afterthought rather than a serious design from a legacy automaker.
Fret not; there's still hope for a fix before BMW M shows us the production-ready version. It's possible that this sedan is a test mule and may not have the right parts installed on it.
Automakers usually do this to verify their cars. When the looks and aerodynamics aren't a priority, they do not focus on making everything fit right or look best.
Unless we're discovering a Munich marketing ploy early! BMW M might plan to push buyers toward the pricey M Performance exhaust system that groups the four tips exactly where that out-of-place diffuser gap is. Then, making the stock option seem like an afterthought would make sense.
That could be an option, sadly. Car companies want higher profit margins, and the marketing department might push for such seemingly outrageous production decisions.
The all-new M5 is expected to debut sometime in 2024. The M5 Touring should follow in its footsteps. Both will be 2025 model-year vehicles unless BMW M wants to rush things a bit.
Finally, no matter what happens design-wise, it's great that Audi's RS6 will finally enjoy some proper competition in the US.
2025 BMW M5 Render
The 2025 BMW M5 looks... Striking?The correct badging appears to be there. There's an "///M" logo in the top right corner, just above the right-side taillight. We can also notice a fixed rear spoiler. These visual cues indicate this is most likely an M5 or, better said, the next-gen M5.
2025 BMW M5 Spy Photo
