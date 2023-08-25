2025 BMW M3 Facelift Shows Revised Headlights, Competition Reportedly Makes 518 HP

BMW switched from a four-pot lump to six cylinders for the E36, then leveled up to a V8 for the E90. The next generation of the M3 would return to the inline-six layout we all know and love, albeit with a couple of turbochargers for good measure.
The G80 that replaced the F80 soldiered on with a 3.0L twin-turbo I6, which comes in three different states of tune in the M3 at press time. 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) will have to suffice if you're in the market for a manual, whereas the automatic transmission-only Competition has 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) to its name. Said torque figure carries over to the M3 CS, which offers 542 hp.
According to people familiar with the Bavarian automaker's future product roadmap, the G80 is due a mid-cycle refresh next year as a 2025 model. The Life Cycle Impulse will – reportedly – enter production in July 2024 with the changes of the M4 LCI, which is expected to roll out in March 2024.
As you can tell from the camouflaged prototype spied by our carparazzi, new headlights adorn the M3. Pictured on Michelin rubber boots, the four-door sedan combines the optional Frozen Portimao Blue exterior paint color with black alloys and look-at-me gold calipers for the carbon-ceramic brakes.
The rear end appears unchanged from the pre-facelift specification, and the dashboard is understandably covered. Although the large curved display will carry on, it will be upgraded from iDrive 8 to iDrive 8.5 software. Of course, QuickSelect is the main difference over the previous version. It should also be mentioned that the G80 will never get iDrive 9 because the latest OS runs Android Automotive instead of iDrive 8.5's Linux.
The G82 coupe and G83 convertible are understood to receive 525 metric ponies in Competition flavor, meaning 518 mechanical ponies. The small bump in power should also carry over to the M3 Competition rear-wheel drive and M3 Competition xDrive. There's even an M4 CS in the pipeline for model year 2025, essentially the coupe-bodied sibling of the M3 CS. Both the interior and exterior changes lined up for the sedan are certain to be applied to the station wagon as well, which comes exclusively in Competition spec with M xDrive all-wheel drive.
Unfortunately, the 2025 model year M3 Touring won't come stateside either. A bummer, indeed. The M5 Touring is also scheduled to return to the 5 Series lineup next year, but alas, there are no plans to bring the station wagon to the US market.
Codenamed G90, the sedan-bodied M5 will obviously replace the F90 available today. It will receive the S68 engine of the XM, as well as the plug-in hybrid system of the M-developed sport utility vehicle. With the XM packing 644 horsepower as standard or 738 horsepower in Label Red specification, the G90 is certain to be a wowzer. A rather heavy one due to the high-voltage battery, but a wowzer nonetheless.
