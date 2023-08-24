BMW M5 Competition Drag Races Audi R8 Spyder, They're Uncannily Fast

The R8 started life as the German brother of the Gallardo. This relationship continues to this day, with the R8 being joined at the hip to the Huracan since the second generation rolled out in 2015.
Scheduled to be discontinued after 2023 due to emission regulations and sheer age, the R8 may return sometime in the future with all-electric propulsion rather than a free-breathing V10. Speaking of which, even Lamborghini will drop said engine after the Huracan goes out of production in favor of a twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid heir apparent.
In the meantime, it's high time for us to remember just how fast the R8 actually is. The corner-carving supercar in the video below is Mat Watson's very own R8 Spyder, which tips the scales at 1,695 kilograms (3,737 pounds). Next to it, you'll notice a mid-size luxury sedan. That would be the M5 Competition rather than the M5 CS, a V8-powered bruiser that weighs 1,865 kilos (4,112 pounds).
Before going any further, have you heard the F90 is going the way of the dodo? The next-generation M5 will be known as the G90, and – for the first time since the V10-engined E61 – the M5 Touring will return in the form of the G99. Both of them are getting the S68 engine from the XM and the plug-in hybrid setup of the aesthetically challenged SUV.
In combination with the ZF 8HP automatic transmission-mounted electric motor, the G90 and G99 are rightfully believed to pack in excess of 700 ponies. For reference, the most BMW pushed this combo thus far is 738 horsepower and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque in the XM Label Red.
How does the M5 Competition stack up against that? The answer is not great. However, the S63 twin-turbo V8 of the M5 Competition does pack a considerable punch. 616 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) in combination with BMW's incredible calibration of the ZF 8HP is a recipe for tremendous straight-line performance, and the outgoing M5 Competition does not disappoint.
Daniel Hohmeyer of carwow Deutschland ran 10.9 seconds in the quarter mile, although he did jump the start. Add two tenths because of that, and 11.1 seconds still is an incredible time for a comfortable sedan with seating for five. Mat clocked 10.9 as well, but as opposed to Daniel, he didn't jump it.
The M5 Competition impresses even more from a rolling start. Over the course of four races, it ended up victorious thrice. As if that wasn't enough, the Bimmer also brakes harder from 100 miles per hour (160 kilometers per hour), stopping in a shorter distance than the much lighter Audi R8 Spyder.
The R8's discontinuation may be a sad day for internal combustion, but try to look at the glass half full. Rather than giving in to the all-electric nonsense, BMW offers prospective customers of the 5 Series a choice: i5 M60 xDrive or plug-in hybrid V8 muscle for the next generation of the M5.
The G60-gen i5 M60 xDrive is BMW's most performance-oriented electric 5er yet. It's the most powerful 5 Series in production today, for it packs 593 ponies. The i5 M60 xDrive hits 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 3.8 seconds, tops at 230 kph (143 mph), and offers 516 kilometers (321 miles) of range.
