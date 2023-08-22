New BMW X3 Shows Imposing Face and Production Headlights Beneath Camouflage

The third-generation BMW X3 does not show its age yet, but it is six years old. And since it needs to stay competitive in the segment that also comprises rides such as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Macan from Porsche, in addition to the Mercedes GLC and Audi Q5, the Bavarian car marque is readying its successor.
Scooped while it was sitting on a trailer, surrounded by other Bimmers, the all-new BMW X3 was still wrapped in camouflage. The vinyl stickers were wrapped around its entire exterior, and even so, we can see that it had the production headlights on.
The main clusters look like an evolution of the ones equipping the current iteration, and they flank a more upright grille, which, fortunately, hasn't significantly increased in size. The prototype also had a new bumper with a sizeable air intake separated in the middle by a vertical slat, and two small vents to the sides. The roofline appears to be more arched towards the rear, and the flush-mounted door handles will give it a more modern vibe. The pictured tester had red brake calipers, a large rear spoiler, and four exhaust tips, though only two are visible in the scoops.
At the beginning of the year, the all-new BMW X3 was kind enough to partially reveal its redesigned cabin. It will feature the famous curved display that combines the digital dials and the infotainment system behind a single pane of glass. The former probably measures 12.3 inches in diameter, and the latter 14.9 inches, or so we believe anyway. We could also see a flat-bottom steering wheel, a minimalist gear shifter on the new center console, and revised switchgear. The dashboard panel, door cards, and other parts of the interior were under wraps and will probably remain so until the premiere.
We still do not know when BMW will lift the curtain for it, but it could happen in the coming months, with the new X3 launching as a 2024 or a 2025 model in the United States. The good news is that it will still be offered with internal combustion engines, though it could be the last iteration to feature mills fed by fossil fuels. It is possible that the family will include 2.0-liter and 3.0-liter units, with four and six cylinders, respectively. Plug-in hybrids will most likely be on the list, and those who favor all-quiet machines will get to order the iX3 battery-electric variant. Sitting at the top of the range should still be the X3 M, which is believed to be introduced in the months subsequent to the normal X3 lineup's unveiling. So, are you hyped about the new GLC and Q5 rival from the Munich auto marque?
The main clusters look like an evolution of the ones equipping the current iteration, and they flank a more upright grille, which, fortunately, hasn't significantly increased in size. The prototype also had a new bumper with a sizeable air intake separated in the middle by a vertical slat, and two small vents to the sides. The roofline appears to be more arched towards the rear, and the flush-mounted door handles will give it a more modern vibe. The pictured tester had red brake calipers, a large rear spoiler, and four exhaust tips, though only two are visible in the scoops.
At the beginning of the year, the all-new BMW X3 was kind enough to partially reveal its redesigned cabin. It will feature the famous curved display that combines the digital dials and the infotainment system behind a single pane of glass. The former probably measures 12.3 inches in diameter, and the latter 14.9 inches, or so we believe anyway. We could also see a flat-bottom steering wheel, a minimalist gear shifter on the new center console, and revised switchgear. The dashboard panel, door cards, and other parts of the interior were under wraps and will probably remain so until the premiere.
We still do not know when BMW will lift the curtain for it, but it could happen in the coming months, with the new X3 launching as a 2024 or a 2025 model in the United States. The good news is that it will still be offered with internal combustion engines, though it could be the last iteration to feature mills fed by fossil fuels. It is possible that the family will include 2.0-liter and 3.0-liter units, with four and six cylinders, respectively. Plug-in hybrids will most likely be on the list, and those who favor all-quiet machines will get to order the iX3 battery-electric variant. Sitting at the top of the range should still be the X3 M, which is believed to be introduced in the months subsequent to the normal X3 lineup's unveiling. So, are you hyped about the new GLC and Q5 rival from the Munich auto marque?