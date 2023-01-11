All-New 2024 BMW X3 Shows Fancy High-Tech Cockpit for the First Time

Last time our spy photographers came face to face with a prototype of the next-generation BMW X3 was three months ago, and that tester was spotted doing the usual rounds on the Nurburgring. The latest one to have become the focus of the camera lens was seen close to the famous German racetrack, and it was kind enough to partially reveal its interior.
Following a similar approach to other modern-day vehicles made by the Munich company, the all-new 2024 BMW X3 features a curved display, which is the dominating feature inside. Chances are that it mixes the 14.9-inch infotainment system with the 12.3-inch digital dials, which would be an improvement compared to the current screens that measure a little over 10 inches each in its predecessor.
Another novelty represents the tiny gear selector positioned on the new center console. The switchgear has been revised, and there is a new flat-bottom steering wheel, with buttons controlling various functions of the car on it. The air vents were under wraps here, just like the entire dashboard panel, and the door cards for that matter. Nonetheless, everything will be new, including the seats, and some of the upholstery and trim.
Expect a similar footprint for the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Porsche Macan, and Audi Q5 rival from BMW, which will look like an evolution of the current one. This prototype’s exterior was heavily camouflaged, but we can still make out the shape of the grille, which won’t be oversized – and thank God for that. It is hard to tell if the headlamps are the final production units, but the taillights do seem to be provisional. The rear overhang appears to be a tiny bit shorter, and the roofline slightly more arched. Still, thanks to the cleverer packaging, it should offer more legroom for those sitting at the back, and a bigger cargo area behind them.
Those who are not into electric vehicles will be glad to know that the next generation BMW X3 will still offer internal combustion units. As a matter of fact, it is said to be the last of its kind to feature motors powered by dead dinosaurs, and the list will likely comprise the usual 2.0-liter four-cylinder and 3.0-liter inline-six units. These will be joined by a few electrified assemblies, with plug-in capabilities, and by zero-emission variants that will add the ‘i’ prefix. In terms of power, performance, and pricing, the family should still be topped by the sporty X3 M, which might be introduced a few months after the normal X3 models premiere.
The unveiling date is yet unknown, but the all-new premium compact high-rider could be due in the coming months, and it should launch as a 2024 model stateside.
