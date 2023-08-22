Modded Harley-Davidson Street Glide Has the Looks of an Unlikely Racer

For several years now the world has gotten used to the idea of bagger motorcycles not only taking their riders from point A to point B over great distances but also being capable of racing each other on America's most famous circuits. And we have a competition called King of the Baggers to thank for that.
Just two seasons of the competition have been held so far, and both saw just two bike makers racing each other for the win: Harley-Davidson and Indian. And each won a season, making the series a very competitive one.
The bikes Harley uses for racing purposes in King of the Baggers are modified Road Glides, and for the past two years these machines more than proved their worth on the track. Especially given how they race bagger-style, with the fairing and bags on.
The bike we have here is not a Road Glide, but its sibling, the Street Glide. It also doesn't take part in the King of the Baggers competition, but it probably could, in the hands of some privateers. And it would probably look great in doing so, thanks to modifications made to it by a Swiss custom garage called Bundnerbike.
Styled in a beautiful combination of a kind of grey on most of the body and gold accents where they are most visible, the Street Glide looks properly delicious for a trip down the road, but it supposedly is apt for some racing as well. Ok, maybe not on an actual track, against prepped Indians, but still…
Bundnerbike does not list all the modifications made to the Street Glide, but it does point to the ones that are supposed to enhance the bike's racing abilities. No, not the engine, as that's still the stock one, but the suspensions and stopping power.
The bike seems to wear the stock Harley wheels, but the suspension hardware supporting them is anything but. At the front we get a gold upside-down fork, while at the rear an almost invisible shock absorber. Both are of Ohlins make.
The chassis has been modified a bit to ensure better stability at higher speeds, although it's unclear what exactly that means, other than it was raised a bit. New Brembo braking hardware has been fitted front and rear, and for better control over the machine the Swiss shop installed an in-house made handlebar.
Unlike other Bundnerbike builds, this modded Harley-Davidson Street Glide does not have a proper custom name of its own. Just like all the others though, it does not come accompanied by a price sticker, so there's no telling how much it cost to put together in this stunning form.
For reference, a stock Street Glied sells these days off the Harley lot for $21,999.
