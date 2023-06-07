Harley-Davidson Goldy Is a Classy Motorized Horse for the Modern Knight

Back in the day when knights were a thing, one of their most important assets was the horse. Be it they rode it into battle, or for some parade to keep the common folk enchanted, knights took good care of their horses, and didn't shy away from decorating them with armor and whatnot.
For some reason, a knight's horse was the first thing that came to mind as soon as I laid eyes on this custom bike here. Maybe it's the massive bodywork, which reminds me of the animal's armor, maybe the decorations spread all over, or the respect the ride sends in the air around it, but the reality remains: we're looking at a motorized horse of sorts for the modern knight.
The motorcycle started out as a 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide, but it crossed paths with a Lithuania-based garage named Killer Custom. It got transformed into the thing you're seeing now as a result of that, and got renamed Goldy for reasons that are obvious as soon as one looks at the ride.
Goldy received a lot of attention from the shop, perhaps a lot more than other Killer Custom projects we've discussed before. Because of the already massive bodywork it had as it exited the factory doors, the Street Glide offered quite a lot of options when it came to what could be done to it.
In essence, every body element that was originally fitted by Harley got enhanced, stretched and extended. That includes the most visible elements, like the six-gallon (23-liter) fuel tank up on the frame and the saddlebags at the rear, but also more discreet parts, such as the side covers, or the fenders slapped over the wheels of undisclosed size (chances are the wheels are the stock ones).
LED lighting has been fitted at both ends, the mirrors and grips replaced with aftermarket bits, and a new fork tube included in the build. To change the stance of the Street Glide a bit, a lowering kit for the rear has been installed, bringing the rear shock down by as much as 30 mm.
There were no modifications made to the motorcycle's powertrain, and Killer Custom makes no mention of swapping the original exhaust system for something newer either. That's important in the grand scheme of things, as it makes the Goldy a not-that-expensive conversion.
When all was said and done, the shop gave the Street Glide a very ornate and catchy paint job, with black sprayed all over, but highlighted by carefully placed orange-gold pinstriping, visible on anything from the fairing to the bags.
Killer Custom does not say how much the whole conversion cost to make, but the cost of the extra parts used barely jumps over the 4,500 euro mark, which is about $4,800 at today's exchange rates. Because of the nature of its business, the shop can replicate this design for anyone interested.
