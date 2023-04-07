Harley-Davidson Trojan Horse Had the Head of a Xenomorph Alien, Killer Wheels

Things are so dynamic over at Harley-Davidson that it doesn’t happen all that often for a motorcycle family to be around for decades. The Street Glide is one of the exceptions, and a custom version of one is the reason why you’re reading this now.
Milwaukee started spitting out Street Glides back in 1984, making the model family almost 20 years old. Presently included in the bike maker’s Grand American Touring lineup, it is offered in three versions, from the standard Street Glide through the Special and ending with the ST.
Because of its touring nature, the model is a highly customizable one, and has always been so. Customers can often opt to have their rides beefed up right off the dealers’ lot or opt to have specialized garages have their own say in the design of custom Street Glides.
The one we have here was originally born in 2010, but was modified closer to our time by Japanese crew Bad Land. It thus became the Trojan Horse, a name chosen for reasons that were not clearly explained, but are not hard to guess: the ride is massive and imposing, and even if it’s not hiding Greek soldiers in its belly, it comes with a number of surprises meant to make the rider feel pretty special.
Bad Land does not reveal all that much about the changes that were made to the Street Glide, but some of them are more than obvious when looking at the two-wheeler. First, there’s the extensive bodywork, made in-house by Bad Land itself, and extending from the front fenders to the fairing, that looks like an alien’s head of the xenomorph variety. Further back, the fuel tank has been massaged into a new shape, the seat has been replaced, and new design lines were imagined for the hard bags at the rear.
The bike is propped on No Limit Custom wheels of undisclosed size, but designed to resemble the blades of a chopper. The one up front is supported by an aftermarket fork sourced from AS Industries, while the one at the back is almost entirely hidden by the bags and massive fender.
The engine of the bike seems to have been left unchanged, and for a 2010 Street Glide that means the 96ci V-twin. In this application, the unit is backed by an in-house-made exhaust system that follows roughly the same route as the original ones.
There is no telling how much the Harley-Davidson Trojan Horse cost to make, as the Japanese crew is never willing to share such things. For reference, though, a used 2010 Street Glide can be found for anywhere between $10,000 and $20,000, while a brand-new one can cost as much as $29,999 for the ST variant.