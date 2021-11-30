BMW Cybertruck Is Nightmare Fuel for Replicant Lovers, Xenomorph Fans and Amateur Jedi

The Tesla Cybertruck is a spectacular piece of engineering. It stands as one man’s ambition to create a utility vehicle that looks and behaves as if it belongs in the world of early 80s sci-fi movies. We can just as easily see it roaming the streets of a dystopian Los Angeles (Blade Runner), cruising around on Tatooine or helping Sigourney Weaver hunt down Xenomorphs on a distant alien planet.

