Harley-Davidson Sportracker Makes No Secret of What Kind of Build It Is

Back in April, as we were going through custom Harley-Davidson builds made over in Europe to bring the best of them under the spotlight, we stumbled upon something called the Soulbreaker. The ride was originally a Sportster, re-made at the hands of Spanish crew Lord Drake.
These guys are no rookies, and have been at it reimagining Harley two-wheelers for years now. That also means they have quite an extensive portfolio already, and when that happens, it is generally very hard to find the build that stands out more than others.
The Soulbreaker is the exception, if you will, in the Lord Drake lot. The bike, made for an individual (and unnamed) customer, rocked the European Custom Bike Show held in St. Tropez, France, back in 2018. After that, it traveled to Austria, to be used by its owner, and it is probably still there today.
The bike did not make an impression solely on crowds, but also on Lord Drake itself. As it usually happens in this industry, a follow-up to the bike was eventually made, one that is just as impressive, although less sophisticated.
The Soulbreaker re-make is called Sportracker, and it's based on a Sportster as well, in this case a 2005 model year. It was modified from the ground up, starting with the fitting of black, 40-spoke wheels. The one at the front has a diameter of 19 inches, while the one out back is just a touch smaller, at 18 inches – both are shielded from rain, and shield the rider from mud, with the help of custom fenders.
Up on the frame a peanut-shaped fuel tank made by Lord Drake was fitted, accompanied further back by an in-house made seat.
The suspension system that supports the wheels has been enhanced with the fitting of bigger shock absorbers at the rear (adding an extra three inches) and an alteration made to the front fork.
The bike moves courtesy of the stock 1200cc engine, which now runs a chain transmission, and breathes courtesy of an exhaust system supplied by Vance & Hines.
We're not told how much this white, black and orange machine cost to put together, because Lord Drake rarely shares such info.
The two-wheeler was last shown back in 2018, and its current whereabouts are not known. It was supposed to give birth to a scrambler kit for Sportster motorcycles, so that any owner of such rides could transform their bikes into street trackers, scramblers, or flat trackers.
We're not sure how that plan played out, but if in recent years you've seen an increase in the number of such rides in your area, the Sportracker and the kit it spawned might be the reason for that.
