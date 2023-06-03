Minimalism Masterclass Citroen 2CV Is Back, but As Unofficial Refreshed Vintage EV Van

There's no turning back anymore. The future of the automotive industry is determined (for now) – it's electric. And every auto manufacturer around the globe is doing its best to update its inventory with a fresh new fleet of electric vehicles.
Despite producing some award-winning automobiles in its tenure, things have been rocky for century-old French automaker Citroen in the last decade. After surviving a near-death financial experience in 2014 under PSA Peugeot Citroen, its rescue and entry into the Chinese market has been more than a breath of fresh air.
Jonny Smith of The Late Brake Show recently featured an unofficial refreshed version of the famous Citroen 2CV – the new Citroen 2CV AK electric delivery van.
The vintage Citroen 2CV has a long history. It debuted in 1938 and was available for civilian use in the 1940s as an affordable, low-maintenance post-WWII car.
Mainstream automobiles are getting more advanced and complicated compared to classic vintage cars like the 2CV, which were affordable and cheap to run and maintain.
Don't get me wrong. The featured car isn't an official release from Citroen but a privately refreshed and electrified version of the original by Darren Arthur of UK-based The 2cv Shop.
According to the builder, its designated audience is businesses that want to stand out. In Jonny's words, the Citroen 2CV AK electric delivery van is like a brand-new retro-classic van that doubles up as a PR tool.
It's ideally a brand new 2CV body shell with its B-Post cut down to mount the van back. It also runs on a brand-new chassis with a galvanized option that offers a lifetime warranty.
"It was made a very, very cheap car. It was made in Portugal, so there's no rust protection or very little. Of course, you bring them to the UK, and they don't last," Darren explained the reason behind the brand-new chassis. "There are stories of this chassis rotting way before it was out of a two-year warranty," he added.
Darren revealed both options of the chassis (galvanized and not) are made under a license from Citroen; therefore, ideally, a Citroen part.
This Citroen 2CV AK electric delivery van has a pretty simple build structure. From the windshield section moving forward (underneath), it has a brushless motor paired with the original gearbox. It also runs disc brakes at the front and drums at the rear with upgraded rear springs.
Think of it as an electric 2CV at the front mounted to a van's rear.
Under the hood, this Citroen 2CV AK electric van packs the same motor as a Citroen 2CEV. It's a 15kw (20 hp/20 ps) motor capable of 120 Nm of torque at peak performance. It's paired with the original four-speed manual transmission in a Citroen 2CV.
The feature car came with a 10kWh battery but with an option for a 20kwh upgrade. The estimated range for the 10kWh battery is 65 miles/97 kilometers (city center driving at 75 miles/121 kilometers). The 20kWh option offers approximately 125 miles (205 kilometers) of range.
"City range in EVs is often way higher because of all that start to stop, and it's got regen braking, of course," Jonny of The Late Brake Show said. "Yes. It's very mild, not like a modern electric car. But yes, it has got regen braking. The bigger battery pack, 20kWh, we were hopping about 120 to 530-mile range," Darren responded.
On the downside, the electric 2CV van can't be rapidly charged. You'll need about two or three hours of charging on a three-kilowatt supply.
If you are interested in getting one of these retro-classic EVs, you'll need to make an order. The 2cv Shop doesn't make the Citroen 2CV AK electric delivery vans in bulk. They are produced to order, and to the client's specifications. It takes about three months from start to delivery. The entire build process is done in-house.
What does driving the Citroen 2CV AK electric delivery van feel like? According to Jonny's drive experience in the video, it's unlike anything you'll find in another EV. If anything, the power is relative to the original Citroen 2CV – with none of that torquey ludicrous acceleration you'll find in a Tesla or other mainstream electric vehicles.
Instead, it feels soft on the throttle, and the seats feel squidgy with a comfortably fitting cabin.
Are you curious how this brand-new old-school electric vehicle rides? Check out the video below for that action and more.
Jonny Smith of The Late Brake Show recently featured an unofficial refreshed version of the famous Citroen 2CV – the new Citroen 2CV AK electric delivery van.
The vintage Citroen 2CV has a long history. It debuted in 1938 and was available for civilian use in the 1940s as an affordable, low-maintenance post-WWII car.
It's an unofficial refresh by Darren Arthur of The 2CV Shop
There's a shared belief among car enthusiasts that 'they don't build cars like they used to before' – and there's some truth to that.
Mainstream automobiles are getting more advanced and complicated compared to classic vintage cars like the 2CV, which were affordable and cheap to run and maintain.
Don't get me wrong. The featured car isn't an official release from Citroen but a privately refreshed and electrified version of the original by Darren Arthur of UK-based The 2cv Shop.
According to the builder, its designated audience is businesses that want to stand out. In Jonny's words, the Citroen 2CV AK electric delivery van is like a brand-new retro-classic van that doubles up as a PR tool.
Everything other than the windows is brand-new
Unlike most restomods, this Citroen 2CV AK electric delivery van is new. According to its creator, Darren, everything on the build, including the wheels, is brand new except the windows.
It's ideally a brand new 2CV body shell with its B-Post cut down to mount the van back. It also runs on a brand-new chassis with a galvanized option that offers a lifetime warranty.
"It was made a very, very cheap car. It was made in Portugal, so there's no rust protection or very little. Of course, you bring them to the UK, and they don't last," Darren explained the reason behind the brand-new chassis. "There are stories of this chassis rotting way before it was out of a two-year warranty," he added.
Darren revealed both options of the chassis (galvanized and not) are made under a license from Citroen; therefore, ideally, a Citroen part.
This Citroen 2CV AK electric delivery van has a pretty simple build structure. From the windshield section moving forward (underneath), it has a brushless motor paired with the original gearbox. It also runs disc brakes at the front and drums at the rear with upgraded rear springs.
Think of it as an electric 2CV at the front mounted to a van's rear.
Two battery options, 10kWh and 20kWh
Unlike most electric vehicles, the Citroen 2CV AK electric comes with the standard halogen lights upfront but with a promise of LED upgrades along the way in the future.
Under the hood, this Citroen 2CV AK electric van packs the same motor as a Citroen 2CEV. It's a 15kw (20 hp/20 ps) motor capable of 120 Nm of torque at peak performance. It's paired with the original four-speed manual transmission in a Citroen 2CV.
The feature car came with a 10kWh battery but with an option for a 20kwh upgrade. The estimated range for the 10kWh battery is 65 miles/97 kilometers (city center driving at 75 miles/121 kilometers). The 20kWh option offers approximately 125 miles (205 kilometers) of range.
"City range in EVs is often way higher because of all that start to stop, and it's got regen braking, of course," Jonny of The Late Brake Show said. "Yes. It's very mild, not like a modern electric car. But yes, it has got regen braking. The bigger battery pack, 20kWh, we were hopping about 120 to 530-mile range," Darren responded.
The electric 2CV van offers none of that Tesla ludicrous acceleration
For what the Citroen 2CV AK electric delivery van was designed for, Darren assured Jonny that the 10kWh battery is more than sufficient for most people.
On the downside, the electric 2CV van can't be rapidly charged. You'll need about two or three hours of charging on a three-kilowatt supply.
If you are interested in getting one of these retro-classic EVs, you'll need to make an order. The 2cv Shop doesn't make the Citroen 2CV AK electric delivery vans in bulk. They are produced to order, and to the client's specifications. It takes about three months from start to delivery. The entire build process is done in-house.
What does driving the Citroen 2CV AK electric delivery van feel like? According to Jonny's drive experience in the video, it's unlike anything you'll find in another EV. If anything, the power is relative to the original Citroen 2CV – with none of that torquey ludicrous acceleration you'll find in a Tesla or other mainstream electric vehicles.
Instead, it feels soft on the throttle, and the seats feel squidgy with a comfortably fitting cabin.
Are you curious how this brand-new old-school electric vehicle rides? Check out the video below for that action and more.