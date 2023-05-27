Harley-Davidson Ginah Is a Sight to Remember With All Those Fine, Green Touches

After covering the custom motorcycle scene for several years now, I like to think it's easy for me to spot what makes a certain build worthwhile. The unique trait that makes it a perfect fit for our special section here on autoevolution, but also an eyecatcher when roaming down the street. I have to admit though I rarely had it as easy as with the Ginah.
Ginah is the name Japanese custom garage Bad Land thought to bestow this Softail of unspecified lineage. I'm not sure what it's supposed to represent, the name, and Bad Land never shares that, but it more than serves its purpose, making it easier for us to identify the ride in a sea of similar builds.
But there's an aspect of the bike that achieves that even easier and faster: the touches of green that run all over its back, in a manner that makes it truly unique. Just think about it, where have you ever seen a Harley displaying this color, so subtle and yet so powerful in making the two-wheeler noticeable?
That shiny, glittery green, a non-descript shade of it, looks simply delightful going over the two fenders and the fuel tank, and somehow manages to contrast all the gloss black painted everywhere else, except on the engine and wheels, which come with a fair share of chrome.
I'm not entirely sure the green would have looked as spectacular on the stock version of the Softail. It's obvious all the other elements fitted by Bad Land contribute in making the Harley a sight to remember, and one to drool over even now, 12 years after it was originally shown.
If the wheels installed on the ride seem familiar, it's because you've seen them before on Bad Land builds. They are made by a crew called Rick's Motorcycles, and part of a series called Lector. In this application, they are sized just 18 inches at the front and 17 inches at the rear, but they still remain impressive in design.
What's more, both have been wrapped in Metzeler tires of the appropriate size, and are shielded from the elements by home-brewed fenders, both of which have been embellished with the green shade that's the motif of the build.
Moving further up, we're treated to the sight of a unique fuel tank, specifically designed for this build. It too comes with green stripes on its upper side, but it adds Harley-Davidson lettering in the same shade on its sides for good measure.
We're not given any indication of changes made to the bike's engine, and that almost always means none were performed, with the exception of new breathing apparatus being installed. In this case, we're talking about an air cleaner from Rebuffini, and a Bad Land exhaust system.
The cost of the Harley-Davidson Ginah is not known, and so are its current whereabouts.
