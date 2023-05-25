Harley-Davidson Bad Boy Is Darkness Incarnate, A Cheap Way to an Effective Custom Softail

The Fat Boy is one of the most popular Harley-Davidson models ever made, not only for customers going for the stock versions, but also for custom garages that are all over it with a frenzy worthy of a better cause.
Born in the 1990s, the Fat Boy burned over the years through the most impressive engines the Milwaukee bike maker ever made, namely the Evolution, Twin Cam, and Milwaukee-Eight. In its present incarnation, it is described as it leaves the factory floor as "the original fat custom icon, now with bright chrome finishes."
In its normal guise, the bike does come as a solid proposition for customers on the lookout for a new ride, and the $20,199 starting price is not all that scary. Everywhere you look though you can see more expensive Fat Boys roaming the streets, made so by the fitting of aftermarket parts of various shapes, sizes, and quantities.
Generally speaking custom Fat Boys almost double in value compared to their stock selves, but not the one we have here. Named Bad Boy, it's an example of what the bike can turn into if owners really put their minds to it.
Bad Boy is the work of a Lithuania-based garage named Killer Custom. As you can clearly see, the overall lines of the bike are still there, but a lot of other things have changed, including the chrome finishes Harley is so proud of, and completely absent from this dark incarnation of the Fat Boy.
The base model for the conversion was a 2021 model year, but the shop can help owners achieve the same look, or similar ones, on bikes of other model years as well. And the changes made, although effective in making the Fat Boy stand out, are not at all expensive.
The list of parts used for the build and made public by the shop is not that long, and it comprises just 23 items. You'll not find on it new wheels, or a new exhaust system, only small elements that, when combined, have an amazing effect.
The Bad Boy is packed full of aftermarket covers where covers are due, a spoiler to increase, visually, the body size of the bike, and aftermarket fenders over the two wheels. Additionally, the lights have been changed front and rear.
The stance of the Fat Boy is different thanks to the employment of a lowering kit and progressive suspension. These elements, together with the bike's drag bars, are what set this model apart in the view of the Lithuanian crew.
As hinted ever since the beginning of this piece, putting together a bike in this manner is not as expensive as we're used to from custom Fat Boys. The parts alone (at least, the listed ones) are worth just some 4,400 euros, which is about $4,700 at today's exchange rates. Sure, you'll have to add to that the paint job and man-hours spent on assembling them in all the right places, but chances are a modification such as this will not get you over the $10,000 mark.
