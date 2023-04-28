Harley-Davidson Soulbreaker Is Sportster So Delicious It Will Make You Happy, Not Sad

Any year Harley-Davidson Sportster looks great in its stock form, but this breed of American two-wheeler seems to have specifically been created to be transformed into scrambler-style builds. At least that's the feeling one gets when looking at the many such conversions created at the hands of a Spanish workshop called Lord Drake.
Today's Harley-Davidson Sportster scrambler treat wears the post-conversion name Soulbreaker. And it looks so good it has the exact opposite effect of what the moniker usually means, putting smiles on people's faces instead of sadness.
We've encountered the name before in the Lord Drake portfolio, most recently as something called Soulbreaker Martini – it too is a Sportster conversion wearing the racing colors of the famous Italian vermouth brand Martini.
The one we bring before you now comes in different hues, but no less spectacular. A blueish green is carefully mixed with white and red on the fuel tank, fenders, and pretty much everywhere else, giving the Sportster a fresh and young look.
Miles away from its former self in terms of visuals, the 2006 Sportster is supported by custom wheels sized 19 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear, both wearing tires so convoluted they seem suitable for the harshest of terrain.
Above each wheel Lord Drake-made fenders have been fitted, but they seem out of place when compared with the factory Sportster in terms of how high above the ground they are located. That's because the ride's suspension system has been modified, with the rear of the two-wheeler raised by three inches.
Mechanically the Soulbreak packs the Sportster's 1,200cc engine. Some changes have been made to the supporting hardware, though, as the conversion now uses a chain transmission, Roland Sands Design air filter and Vance & Hines exhaust system. Braking power is ensured by aftermarket discs.
Made public in 2018, the Harley-Davidson Soulbreaker is described by Lord Drake as the first "of a series of scrambler motorcycles […] which was customized to inaugurate our branch in Europe, specifically a new motorcycle transformation workshop in Malaga."
It was not made by the shop for its own purposes, but for a customer. Even so, it was entered in competitions and earned a third place during the Harley-Davidson European Custom Bike Show held in St. Tropez (France) that year.
Last time the bike's whereabouts were made public it was traveling the roads of Austria. We know nothing of it ever having been for sale, and the price of the build as it left the Lord Drake workshops is not known.
The motorcycle has been tweaked into looking different in other places as well. The fuel tank now comes in that beautiful peanut shape, the brown seat is made in-house and probably unique to this bike, and the lights have been repositioned and bettered.
