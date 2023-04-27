2023 H-D Street and Road Glides Promise CVO Greatness, Including New Milwaukee-Eight 121

Like it or not, every new model announcement coming from Harley-Davidson gets people all worked up: customers can't wait to see what's new, customizers start dreaming of their next projects, and the competition looks on with relative unease. And the anxiousness grows exponentially when the three-letter word CVO is involved.
CVO, which is short for Custom Vehicle Operations, is Harley's own customizing arm, and it has been at it for over two decades, releasing pumped-up two-wheelers based on road models right from the factory floor. Today, the focus falls on the 2023 model year Street and Road Glides in CVO flavor, which have been teased with such high expectations in tow we kind of fear we'll be disappointed when they finally get here.
Both models have gone through CVO transformations before, so we don't expect something entirely new, but this time we're promised more than ever before: a rethinking from the ground up for both of them, a new level of Grand American Touring experience, and a degree of visual changes never before seen in previous generations. Oh, and both bikes are "revolutionary takes on the historical art of evolution,” whatever that's supposed to mean.
We can't say if that's so because Harley only released a handful of details and even fewer photos of the two new bikes. Full data will be dumped online on June 7, so there's still a bit of waiting to be done. Until we get there, here's what we know.
The most important bit of info we get is that both rides will use a new kind of Milwaukee-Eight 121 engine. News of it has been circulating online since March, but official and full details, other than it will use variable valve timing (VVT), are not known at this time.
Both will also get new fairings. The CVO Road Glide comes with an updated version of the existing shark nose, made to visually fit in with the fuel tank, side covers, and saddlebags. The single LED headlamp has been redesigned to appear to be a twin piece, while the turn signals are now part of the fairing itself.
The Street Glide's batwing fairing comes with a new shape as well, it too fits right in with the other body elements of the bike and comes with integrated turn signals. The windshield on its top is more swept, and larger undercuts are seen beneath the headlight.
Harley will offer both the 2023 CVO Road Glide and 2023 CVO Street Glide in two color choices, but we have no details on what those are. Pricing is also unknown at the time of writing.
Aside from the new engine, both bikes will be treated to new suspension systems and fresh infotainment.
