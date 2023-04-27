Harley-Davidson Death Heat Is How a Proper Vintage Softail Slim Should Look Like

For all intents and purposes, the Harley-Davidson Softail Slim is a modern-day motorcycle. It was introduced about a decade ago and true, it was made in such a way as to project a vintage appearance, but the stock appearance didn't even come close to what we see on the conversion we have here.
Despite Harley going soft on the stock motorcycle’s vintage appeal, numerous custom shops across the world have begun modifying the range to give it the proper feel of old and valuable. One of those shops is Switzerland-based Bundnerbike, and one of their most spectacular Softail Slim conversions is the one here, called for a reason or another Death Heat.
The thing is a far cry from its original self and looks more like a two-wheeler someone found in a barn somewhere than something that was put together on purpose. The changes start right where the bike meets the ground, and they don’t stop until the highest point of the machine.
The Slim’s intricate wire wheels can still be seen on the Death Heat, only the one at the front is no longer its usual size, but a massive 21-inch piece that makes the entire build look like some sort of failed penny farthing. Above the chrome fork a very high handlebar rises, holding the two mirrors underneath each of the two grips, which are of the Harley-Davidson aftermarket variety.
There is no fender going over the front wheel, but a small one holding an LED lamp up top can be seen at the rear. Because of the changes made here, the license number holder had to be moved to one side, and that contributes to the cleaner overall look.
The frame of the Death Heat is home to the stock engine of the motorcycle, but a new Performance Machine air filter is there to ensure better air intake, while a Dr.Jekill & Mr.Hyde exhaust system snakes down and away from it.
No proper custom motorcycle project is complete without the right paint job, and the Death Heat is no exception. For the purpose of making it look vintage, a lot of bronze and a wealth of brown shades were used, which combined with the wrapping around the exhaust pipes makes the build look just right.
As for the cost of transforming the Slim S into this beautiful machine, that is not known. For reference though, you should consider the fact that a brand-new, stock Slim S can no longer be had. The used market is however full of them, and depending on year and specification, you can get one for anywhere between $10,000 and $25,000.
The back of the bike is as simple as it gets, with no unnecessary body panels and not even a seat dropped into the rest of the build: the leather saddle used for the custom bike is of the simplest variety possible.
