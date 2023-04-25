Black and Chrome Harley-Davidson Naga Is the Custom Build You’ll Remember Seeing This Week

Despite the world of custom motorcycle builders being so diverse, it doesn't happen all that often for them to be incredibly creative when it comes to naming their products. There is the case of the Japanese from Bad Land, though, whose rides almost always get us all worked up as we try to find meaning behind the projects that roll out its doors.
Hailing from Japan, Bad Land has gotten us used to, at times, weird Harley-Davidson-based builds, although, to be fair weird doesn't always mean bad. The machine we're here to look at today is no exception, both in terms of looks and name. Originally a Softail, the two-wheeler was transformed by Bad Land in the usual fashion, a makeover that clearly makes the finished product stand out in a sea of similar ones and a sure contender for the title of this week's custom build to be remembered.
The machine is nicknamed Naga, a term that for Indians (the ones from India, not the U.S.) stands for some sort of mythical creature that's half human half cobra. For the Japanese, though, the term means eternity.
No matter how you interpret the name, you're looking at one wonderful machine. Propped on Rick's Motorcycles wheels sized 23 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear, it's a black and elegant presence that's clearly capable of drawing all the attention while going down the road.
Up front, the wheel is supported by an SJP Engineering front fork and protected by a custom-made fender. A Bad Land-made headlight can be high up on the fork, accompanied by a handlebar of the same make.
The engine of the Softail is the one Harley originally fitted in the frame, only upgraded by means of a Screamin' Eagle Pro Tuner and boasting a wealth of chrome as to contrast the blackness of the rest of the build. There is a Bad Land exhaust that looks simply stunning snaking away on the engine's right side, and Performance Machine forward controls to keep the powerplant in check.
The Naga is part of Bad Land's Doraco series of motorcycles, the fourth one to be included in the family. Like all the other three (and all Bad Land's bikes, for that matter), it doesn't come with a price sticker attached, so we are unable to tell you how much it is worth in this configuration. We also have no info on the bike's current whereabouts, seeing how it first saw daylight back in 2013.
The back of the bike is elegantly sculpted by means of a specially designed fuel tank and the small seat that seems to flow right out of it. At the rear end, a wide swingarm kit is backed by a drive-side braking system really making the wheel stand out. Another custom-made fender is to be found here as well.
