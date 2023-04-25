Florida Hides Vintage Airstream Airbnb, and It's a Gem of a Beachfront Experience

I recently ran across an Airbnb destination that, surprisingly, is run and operated out of nothing more than a vintage Airstream camper. It's not clear what year this puppy was built in, nor the type of model, but once you stroll through this charming soda can, none of that will even matter.
One of America's, if not the world's most beloved, brand of travel trailers is and may always be Airstream. With their ability to last literal ages, it's no wonder these hunks of aluminum have quite the cult following. But did you know you can spend the night, or rather, several nights in one, without the hassle of maintenance and repairs? That's precisely what you'll get if you happen to search for Luna by the Sea on Airbnb. But then again, so much more.
As its name would suggest, Luna by the Sea is a rental property that sits by the sea. That alone is enough to have me spending around $170 (€154 at current exchange rates) a night to live it up in this marvelously designed Airstream. Yup, that's all you need to get a feel for an Airstream camper. As a tip, if you're in the market for one of these campers, this is a great occasion to see what the fuss is all about. A sort of 'try it before you buy it.'
Now, when you first arrive on the property, you'll notice a gleaming aluminum structure, that's the Airstream, sitting under the shade of Southern Oak and Spanish Moss trees. At night, warm-toned lightbulbs hang along the shell's exterior like beacons. Once you've arrived at the camper, watch your step, there's a little patio nestled underneath the entrance and surrounded by potted plants. It's the perfect place to play some guitar before bed or drink coffee in the morning.
But Luna is only a stone's throw away from the local beach. Why not take your coffee and breakfast with you and enjoy it sitting on a patch of sand being warmed up by the new day's sun? Wait a minute, this is supposed to be an Airbnb, but it sounds a whole lot like living the off-grid life. Now do you understand why I brought this destination to light?
From the moment you pass the shining exterior walls of Luna, you'll be stepping into an egg-shell white living space adorned with fine linens, endless pillows, wooden and composite furnishings, and plants all over the place. But, my favorite place in all this is the bedroom, neatly set up and sitting underneath that darkened front window. The pillows bring customizable and comfortable seating positions, and an insect net hanging from the room is bound to bring that whole island-life allure. The plants only add to this feeling.
Towards the opposite end of Luna, a living space is found with a couch and dining table to one side and the kitchen and quaint entertainment center to the other. Once you pass the wardrobe on the right, the final space available is the wet bath. Aside from some overhead storage and décor, that's it. Simple, clean, very vintage Airstream.
To bring forth even more of the whole vintage feeling of these campers, Lori also throws in a long list of amenities which include things like a record player, everything you need to whip up meals, and that beautiful exterior campsite. Let's check out the latter.
Aside from the beautiful contrast between the shining aluminum and the green world around, guests can access several sitting areas illuminated by torches, a wood-burning clay stove, and a hammock area with a mosquito net overhead. There's even an outdoor chandelier thrown into the whole thing. What more could you want?
Sure, a campsite like this one will run you quite a pretty penny to complete on your own, but as you can see, you don't have to. You can just get in touch with Lori, drop a few hundred bucks for a few nights, and live in an Airstream without the hassles of owning one. Considering most folks only hit the off-grid scene for a few days to a couple of weeks each year, why would you ever buy your own expensive habitat?
Were you scrounging up pennies to get your very own habitat this year? Relax for a moment, take a step back, and realize that you don't have to. A win-win for everyone involved if you ask me.
Well, once you've had your coffee and meal and even dipped your toes in the sea or completed those Instagram posts, it's time to head back to the chic tin can to explore the inner workings of such a habitat. According to Airbnb, Lori is the host for this property, and if she's also the same person that executed the interior design, hot damn!
Part of off-grid living, be it in an Airstream like this one, or any other camper, is the outdoor experience that envelopes us. Lori seems to be more than aware of this need to reconnect with nature and has designed an outdoor living space to match that of any Airstream marketing campaign.
