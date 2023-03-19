Hardkkor Xplorer Is Both a Utility Trailer for the Job Site and a Shelter for the Campsite

After covering plenty of trailer campers here on autoevolution, we can affirm that campers built by Australian companies incorporate innovations that no other campers have, such as literal staircases, ingenious awning systems, plenty of storage, and other features that make them easy to set up when you get to your desired location and then pack down when it’s time to get on the road again.
Hardkorr Campers is one of the Australian crews that offer versatile and impressively well-equipped trailer campers, and the model we are going to explore today is the Hardkorr Xplorer, a compact trailer with a modular outfit that allows it to be used as both a camper trailer and a work or tradie trailer.
Queensland-based Hardkorr Campers has been in this industry since 2015 and has made a name for itself as a skilled builder of affordable compact camping trailers and larger caravans.
Their latest offering is a rugged micro-camper with a lightweight aluminum body, measuring 12.8 feet (3.9 meters) in length that can be towed with basically any off-road-ready vehicle. Designed to be used for both work and play, it can serve as a work-ready utility trailer for the job site by day and a shelter for the campsite by night. This means that, even if you’re not on holiday, you can put it to good use by converting it to haul goods or equipment.
Not to mention it is also well-equipped for off-road adventures. Based on a fully galvanized steel chassis, the Xplorer rides on 265/75 R16 mud-terrain tires and boasts dual independent gas shocks and heavy-duty parallel wheel bearings. All these features mean it is totally capable of handling any kind of terrain, so wherever your adventures take you, this camper trailer won’t let you down.
Designed with flexibility in mind, the Xplorer camper is basically a truck canopy that rides behind the bumper instead of on top and features a clever modular interior fitout. If you go camping, there is a kitchen and pantry that you can use to cook delicious meals in the middle of nature. But if you need storage space, the kitchen and pantry can be unbolted and free up space for your tools or goods. The gullwing doors and oversized storage lockers also provide space galore for modular equipment.
The crew also thought about situations when you need to carry longer items, like pipes, lumber, or ladders, so they designed the roof with inbuilt tie-down points that let you secure your load easily. It can be loaded with up to 350 kg (772 pounds) of cargo.
camper functionality. Here is where the big, well-stocked kitchen is incorporated. It includes a two-burner Dometic stove, a stainless steel sink, an extension bench, utensil storage, a 12v water pump, and a front hose connection with hot water tap. There is also a lower compartment that can fit a slide-out kitchen and a generous pantry for dry food and cookware storage.
A fridge slide designed to fit a 96-liter (25-gallon) fridge/freezer can be found at the rear. The company mentions that this dedicated slide can be removed if the buyer wants to fit an upright fridge.
The different storage compartments on the trailer are designed to hold two 20-liter (5.3-gallon) jerry cans, a 100-liter (26-gallon) water can, a Weber BBQ, and a generator.
When night comes and you want to rest your bones, there is a dual-lift rooftop tent with a queen-size mattress inside, integrated LED lighting, and USB ports. It boasts a Z-framed design and is very simple to set up and pack down for one person and can be accessed via a staircase.
camper trailers with rooftop tents come with a ladder to use for entering and exiting the text, but Hardkkor took things up a notch and designed the Xplorer with an integrated staircase, making it much safer to climb up to the tent. The winding staircase completes with a set of removable, foldable steps that attach to the front frame.
A 270-degree freestanding awning provides shelter from the sun and rain. Though it's one of the largest on the market, it’s also easy to set up by a single person thanks to handy ratchet tie-downs, lightweight arms, and heavy-duty hinges.
Hardkkor Xplorer’s dual-purpose design, the quick set-up process, and its innovative features make it not only convenient, but also a real pleasure to use.
The empty base model of the Hardkkor Xplorer starts at AU$20,990 (US$13,990). The company also offers a "Tradie" version that costs AU$24,990 (US$16,600) and comes with a 200-Ah lithium battery and 2,000-W inverter to power your tools and work gear.
The fully-equipped Xplorer "Adventurer" camping trailer is priced at AU$35,990 (approx. US$23,925) and also comes with a shower tent and gas water heater, dual 100-Ah AGM batteries, a Bluetooth battery monitoring system, and an awning with walls. Some accessories are also available for adventurers who want to spend longer periods in nature, including a Weber Baby Q grill and solar charging hardware.
