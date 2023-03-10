The Airstream Porsche Travel Trailer Is First Garageable Airstream, Perfect for an EV

Common sense and pretty much everyone in your circle of friends will tell you that perfection is un-improvable. There is no going up, no upgrade possible, and no room for change: perfection is the ultimate goal.
The Airstream is an American icon and it has evolved along the years to near-perfection. So imagine the kind of creative hurdle the team behind these iconic trailers have to cross whenever they’re looking to improve the RV experience for their customers.
If you’re going to improve on a seemingly-perfect product, which is what an Airstream travel trailer is, you’d best bring the best designers in the world to do it. This is what the Airstream Studio F. A. Porsche Travel Trailer does.
The new trailer is just a concept for the time being, and it marks the latest collaboration from Airstream – this time, with the Studio F.A. Porsche Design, Porsche’s fashion and accessories sub-brand. It imagines the future of RV-ing with a more aerodynamic and lightweight travel trailer, which is also brings hassle-free ownership and the same degree of comfort customers have come to expect from Airstream.
SUV or, even better, an electric vehicle, and versatile enough to fit inside a regular garage. Towability and garageability were the main focus points of the design, Airstream says, casually showing just how flexible the English language is. The other main focus was keeping the overall Airstream aesthetic recognizable despite whatever changes Porsche Design made to the trailer.
The result is this: a beautiful, compact yet spacious, elegantly furnished and very lightweight trailer. Measuring 16.4 feet (5 meters) in total length, it’s no bigger than the Bambi, but it provides standing height by means of a pop-up that goes the entire length of the trailer. The concept is a single-axle trailer with a single floorplan option, and accommodation for a maximum of two people, but it’s furnished elegantly, designed with incredible attention to detail and, because of it, quite perfect for a mobile tiny house – even one with potential for a permanent residence.
What Porsche Design brings new to the Airstream is the adjustable suspension, which makes this the first Airstream with full garageability. In plain English, the chassis lowers close to the ground and you can roll this inside a standard garage for storage. Airstream believes this would bring in new customers, especially from areas where homeowners’ associations don’t allow trailers on driveways, or where there are no driveways to speak of.
Airstream trailer that no longer features the instantly recognizable aluminum rivets and rounded rear. Instead, the pop-up roof is made of carbon fiber, and the rear is flat to allow for better aerodynamics and the integration of a versatile hatch and tailgate element.
Despite this, the trailer remains recognizable as an Airstream. It’s fancy as one, too: the interior features multi-functional spaces, to offer the most comfort inside the limited space, and is finished in premium materials. The batteries and water tanks are integrated into the floor, and the general layout prevents clutter, to the point where the feel is one of a plush hotel suite and not of a compact trailer.
Still, this is a trailer that could serve as a permanent residence for two. The kitchen has a two-burner cooktop and an integrated sink, and drop-down counter for meal prep, while the bathroom is a wet one. The rear section is dedicated to the living space, which can be an entertainment lounge or an office during the day, a dinette at mealtimes, and the bedroom at night.
Another valuable addition comes with the rear hatch and tailgate system, which extends living space into the outdoors. The tailgate serves as a deck and living room extension, and would definitely be very appreciated by nomads who monetize their adventures on social media. Just imagine the beautiful shots you could snap from that mini-deck!
Airstream products, but even that’s a big “if.”
If you like what you see of the concept in the official materials included with this story and happen to be by the 2023 SXSW (South by Southwest) film, music and tech festival between March 10 and March 19, 2023, a 1/3 scale model will be on display at the Porsche exhibit.
