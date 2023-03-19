Utopic ‘70 Coronet Hellcat and ‘67 Whipple Nova Would Make Restos Pretty Darn Proud

The Detroit Three are currently engaged in a seemingly eternal battle for supremacy. It takes many forms, from mundane mass-market CUV brawls to seeking EV revolution’s new and flashy crown. And, as always, anything is allowed in love and (automotive) war.
Curiously or not, the second-largest U.S. automaker – aka the Blue Oval company – is not going to sit this one out, but still feels out of place. It is not because it lacks the will to succeed. Instead, we simply stumbled upon a couple of projects from General Motors’ Chevrolet and Stellantis (or, rather, its Dodge subsidiary) that do not bode well for the Ford Mustang that flashed before our CGI eyes and had a long-lasting impression.
As such, let me talk about that one first and only then get on with the main Dodge versus Chevy showcase. Mind you, these are all dream cars, so do not start crying that they are unobtainable or run amok shouting aloud your eternal outrage. Better take a seat and enjoy the virtual tales, frankly, if you do not me asking that or giving additional counsel. So, let us get on with it.
Andrej, a Vienna-based 3D generalist (aka anthe.cr3 on social media) that also loves to dabble with automotive stuff and has a passion for Blender’s Cycles has produced a CGI studio shot of a Ford Mustang coupe (the loathed Mustang II, as far as we can tell) that feels like an ongoing Tesla or Edison experiment more than a stylish vintage pony car. Still, the fans appreciated it as “amazing work” due to an abundance of colorful and intricate details. So, I am also giving it an honorable mention.
Meanwhile, Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, has prepared a purposedly luxurious, cruiser-like vision of how “vintage Mopars lend themselves very well for a restomod” project – at least a digital one. And it turns out that the mid-size 1970 Dodge Coronet – which was originally a full-size car before switching to an intermediate B-body for the fifth generation – is also no exception from the classic-to-modern norm. When done properly, that is.
Such is the case here, of course, as the “luxury cruiser vibe” goes hand in hand with the deep blue exterior sprinkled with chrome details, as well as the rich and opulent yet vintage-looking leather-clad interior. The pixel master further explains that the body was mostly left intact save for an active rear spoiler at the back that acts depending on speed and a 1980s BMW-inspired front-hinged hood. The cockpit, meanwhile, gets a taste of Porsche’s Terra Cotta hue with suede touches and its own subtle redesign. Of course, a couple of SRT secrets could not be missing in action, right?
The first touch of SRT comes in the form of Challenger sport seats but – even more importantly – a 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 with at least 707 ponies on tap also lurks under the hood. Plus, there is also a rear seat delete to make this stylish monster a tad lighter, as well as a nice set of dark HRE C109 wheels to wrap everything neatly. Alas, if you would rather have something from the GM stable, no worries, as Emmanuel Brito (aka personalizatuauto on social media) comes to the rescue.
His latest journey of wishful thinking discovery is one odd color combination for a 1967 (third-generation) Chevrolet Nova – dark gunmetal gray with lots and lots of rose gold details on the grille, hood gills, the dual-tone aftermarket wheels, the centered dual exhaust, as well as on the exposed V8 that is protruding through the meaty hood! These luxurious CGI steroids are not alone on this hypothetical restomod, though, which unfortunately has an obscured interior. Instead, there is also a Whipple supercharger “for those who love power in a ride!”
Thus, sadly, now we must choose. Which one of these three virtual projects would make it into your dream restomod garage? Could it be the Ford Mustang II, the blue but cheerful Hellcat Dodge Coronet, or the rose gold Whippled menace of a slammed ’67 Chevy Nova?
