Track Trailer Drops Their "Most Powerful" Tvan: U.S. Customers May Have To Wait

Let's face it, Australia has always been leading the pack regarding rugged and ultra-capable campers and RVs. I'm not saying the U.S. isn't catching up, but the fact that we have to import machines like the Tvan Lightning is a shame. What is Lightning? Better hold onto your hats for this one, folks.
I've been covering off-grid campers for some time now, and one crew that's always at the head of the Australian RV game is Track Trailer. You may have seen their name floating around on our pages before, mainly because they build one hell of a machine. What does this mean?
Well, this brand of mobile habitats has been in the works since the early 80s, but it wasn't until 1990 that things really started to take shape. Several years later, Track Trailer would design and build trailers for the dang military, only to later apply all their knowledge to the mobile living industry. This is how we arrive at one of the machines this crew spits out today. I mean, just look at the dang thing and tell me if the Lightning doesn't scream, "Do what you want with me!"
Yet, this can-do attitude is costly. According to sources, a ready-to-roll Lightning costs around $100K Australian ($67K American). Sounds a bit pricey at first, but once we explore what this Tvan variation can achieve, you might change your mind.
Did you catch the bit about the "Tvan variation?" If you did, then you have some idea of what we're up against with the Lightning. This unit is nothing more than the newest layout available for the Tvan, Track Trailer's crown jewel. Heck, they've been building it since the year 2000 and have only improved on the design since then.
Now, Track Trailer calls this model their "Most Powerful Tvan Ever," and coming from this crew, that means something. What they're referring to isn't just the suspension system I briefly mentioned, but how this unit is equipped to meet your day-to-day off-grid needs.
For instance, there's a trend in the world right now, we're straying away from fossil fuels. Countless camper trailers and RV manufacturers are all ditching gas and other seemingly outdated systems for the more current – get it, current – electrical and solar setups. Well, Track Trailer isn't going to be standing by and watching this wave pass.
Instead, they've called upon their relationship with REDARC to explore a completely electric unit. In short, the Lightning is powered by, well, lightning. Overall, 500 Ah of battery power is fit into the unit, up from the 150 Ah standard Track Trailer used in previous Tvan layouts, and 360 W of monocrystalline solar panels. A 2,000 W inverter is also part of the story.
That, however, is just the base for everything else. Because it's electrified, spaces like the galley are also affected. No longer will you find a gas stove in this Tvan, but rather an induction cooktop, proving to be much more useful in poor weather conditions settings. Oh, and all the slide-out potions that make up your delicious workspace hide neatly in the body of the Tvan.
The interior living space, however, remains similar to previous models. There are two lateral doors for access, an elevated bed for two, some fans to keep things cool, and LED lighting too. Let's not forget about sockets and charge ports for your devices.
But there is still one system onboard that isn't powered by electricity. That's plumbing and hot water. To ensure you can keep yourself clean, the Lightning is equipped with a diesel hot water heater. Heating is also provided by this setup. Still, it has seen the Track Trailer touch and is confined to a setup the size of a jerry can.
What does all this mean for folks like you and me? Quite a whole lot, actually. Take what you just read, mix in some of the images in the gallery, and take a trip through a life lived out of a Lightning. Picture yourself waking up in the morning to the sounds of nothing more than local wildlife and wind rustling through the trees. Maybe it's raining. Just seek refuge inside your mobile habitat. If you've chosen some of those tent annexes, you'll be accessing your very own self-sustained campsite for a few days at a time.
There's just one question on this list: How can Americans get their hands on something like this? While campers, RVs, and other vehicles destined for Australia differ from those in other parts of the world and aren't typically road-legal for the U.S., XGRiD Campers has opened collaborations with Track Trailer and are now importing their machines onto U.S. soil. It's only a matter of time before we see some Lightning bolts flying around the Midwest.
Well, this brand of mobile habitats has been in the works since the early 80s, but it wasn't until 1990 that things really started to take shape. Several years later, Track Trailer would design and build trailers for the dang military, only to later apply all their knowledge to the mobile living industry. This is how we arrive at one of the machines this crew spits out today. I mean, just look at the dang thing and tell me if the Lightning doesn't scream, "Do what you want with me!"
Yet, this can-do attitude is costly. According to sources, a ready-to-roll Lightning costs around $100K Australian ($67K American). Sounds a bit pricey at first, but once we explore what this Tvan variation can achieve, you might change your mind.
Did you catch the bit about the "Tvan variation?" If you did, then you have some idea of what we're up against with the Lightning. This unit is nothing more than the newest layout available for the Tvan, Track Trailer's crown jewel. Heck, they've been building it since the year 2000 and have only improved on the design since then.
For example, the base for each Tvan is that "go anywhere" suspension and chassis, born of Track Trailer's experience in demanding military settings. It's called the MC2 Asymmetric Link Chassis, and with it, this brand has risen to the top of the off-road game. Best of all, it can be customized to fit the needs and wants of a client. That's you.
Now, Track Trailer calls this model their "Most Powerful Tvan Ever," and coming from this crew, that means something. What they're referring to isn't just the suspension system I briefly mentioned, but how this unit is equipped to meet your day-to-day off-grid needs.
For instance, there's a trend in the world right now, we're straying away from fossil fuels. Countless camper trailers and RV manufacturers are all ditching gas and other seemingly outdated systems for the more current – get it, current – electrical and solar setups. Well, Track Trailer isn't going to be standing by and watching this wave pass.
Instead, they've called upon their relationship with REDARC to explore a completely electric unit. In short, the Lightning is powered by, well, lightning. Overall, 500 Ah of battery power is fit into the unit, up from the 150 Ah standard Track Trailer used in previous Tvan layouts, and 360 W of monocrystalline solar panels. A 2,000 W inverter is also part of the story.
That, however, is just the base for everything else. Because it's electrified, spaces like the galley are also affected. No longer will you find a gas stove in this Tvan, but rather an induction cooktop, proving to be much more useful in poor weather conditions settings. Oh, and all the slide-out potions that make up your delicious workspace hide neatly in the body of the Tvan.
And things don't stop there, either. As I explored Tvan, I noticed that Track Trailer also mentions that Lightning also includes newly designed storage. Considering new systems are at work here, that really makes sense. Removeable sheet-metal drawers are part of the magic now, and so is some extra cabin storage found near the electrical system controller and monitor.
The interior living space, however, remains similar to previous models. There are two lateral doors for access, an elevated bed for two, some fans to keep things cool, and LED lighting too. Let's not forget about sockets and charge ports for your devices.
But there is still one system onboard that isn't powered by electricity. That's plumbing and hot water. To ensure you can keep yourself clean, the Lightning is equipped with a diesel hot water heater. Heating is also provided by this setup. Still, it has seen the Track Trailer touch and is confined to a setup the size of a jerry can.
What does all this mean for folks like you and me? Quite a whole lot, actually. Take what you just read, mix in some of the images in the gallery, and take a trip through a life lived out of a Lightning. Picture yourself waking up in the morning to the sounds of nothing more than local wildlife and wind rustling through the trees. Maybe it's raining. Just seek refuge inside your mobile habitat. If you've chosen some of those tent annexes, you'll be accessing your very own self-sustained campsite for a few days at a time.
There's just one question on this list: How can Americans get their hands on something like this? While campers, RVs, and other vehicles destined for Australia differ from those in other parts of the world and aren't typically road-legal for the U.S., XGRiD Campers has opened collaborations with Track Trailer and are now importing their machines onto U.S. soil. It's only a matter of time before we see some Lightning bolts flying around the Midwest.